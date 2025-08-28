Jesús Luzardo to host inaugural Luzardo’s Cheesesteaks for Charity to benefit Boys & Girls Club before Saturday’s game

This special event is a continuation of Luzardo’s efforts to provide a safe space where children can feel secure and thrive academically. The Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation also supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia with its Striking Out Barriers initiative, donating $100 for every strikeout Luzardo records this season.

