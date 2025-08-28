Jesús Luzardo to host inaugural Luzardo’s Cheesesteaks for Charity to benefit Boys & Girls Club before Saturday’s game

Cheesesteak sampling with $15 minimum donation per person to the cause, as Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation continues efforts to make a difference for children
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo is making the pitch for fans to join him on Saturday, August 30, at his new Luzardo’s Cheesesteaks for Charity event being held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Citizens Bank Way (near the Third Base Gate), before that night’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. A game ticket is not required to participate.
The event, hosted by the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation, will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. This local nonprofit provides critical resources for youth, helping them develop as individuals and leaders while seamlessly integrating into society.
“Supporting the youth of Philadelphia is at the heart of our mission. The Boys & Girls Club gives kids the tools to succeed, and we’re proud to stand behind their work,” said Luzardo.
Fans will be able to get a mini cheesesteak with a $15 minimum donation per person to the cause. Luzardo will also be making an appearance to thank fans for their support from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Cheesesteaks will be provided (while supplies last) by the popular Philip’s Steaks from South Philadelphia, with DJ Hollywood on hand to provide the music. Families and volunteers from the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia will be on site as well.
This special event is a continuation of Luzardo’s efforts to provide a safe space where children can feel secure and thrive academically. The Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation also supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia with its Striking Out Barriers initiative, donating $100 for every strikeout Luzardo records this season.
Information Courtesy of the Philadelphia Phillies and MLB
