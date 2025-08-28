Juan Soto on being a two-time LatinoMVP: ‘I’m really happy to be involved in that conversation with so many Hall of Famers’

Image Credit: Robert Rizzo/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — In the next coming weeks as Major League Baseball celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins on Roberto Clemente Day, September 15th, 2025, New York Mets superstar Juan Soto will be receiving his 2024 American League LatinoMVP Award at Citi Field on behalf of the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, alongside his All-Star teammate Francisco Lindor, who was named the 2024 National League LatinoMVP.

This marks the first time in the 35-year long journey of the LatinoMVP Awards where two players from the same franchise are receiving each league’s respective LatinoMVP Award—due to the fact Soto was across town in the Bronx during the 2024 season as a New York Yankee prior to signing a historic $765 million/15-year deal with the Mets this past winter—the largest contract in all of professional sports.

The LatinoMVP Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latin MLB athletes dating back to 1990.

Soto, 26, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic previously won the NL LatinoMVP in 2021 as a Washington National, and again, last season as a Yankee in the AL.

Now a multiple-time LatinoMVP Award winner, Soto joins many of his idols growing up such as Albert Pujols, David Ortiz, and Miguel Cabrera, among others, who took home their own respective LatinoMVP Awards a handful of times throughout their illustrious playing careers.

“It makes me feel great and I’m really proud of what we have done,” said Soto on how it feels to be named a LatinoMVP Award recipient for a second time in his career. “A lot of players have won that award and I’m really happy to be involved in that conversation with so many Hall of Famers.

A group that many great players are a part of. I was really excited to be named the winner of that award for a second time and really happy to get it done in that way again.”

Recording 41 home runs, 109 RBI, and 129 walks last season while slashing .288/.419/.569, Soto, helping lead the Yankees to the franchise’s first World Series appearance since 2009, finished third in the BBWAA Award voting for the 2024 AL MVP, behind the winner Aaron Judge and runner-up Bobby Witt Jr.

“It’s always great to see the Latin community come out that way and I’m really happy for that because, like you say, we have so many Latin players in the league—sometimes we don’t get recognized and we (Latinos) don’t get to see it, but at the end of the day, we’re playing for the whole league,” Soto explained when asked about an award exclusively given to Latin MLB athletes, as Latinos dominate the game, yet are unfortunately overlooked for their production and impact on several occasions.

“So whatever we do in the league, it’s always great to have the LatinoMVP awards and everything. I’m really happy and it’s really cool to be part of the awards but at the same time, it’s just a part of the game.

It’s part of life as a Latino—we have to be here, we have to come from another country to this place and be recognized.”

