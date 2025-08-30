A Vice Isn’t Bad, Getting Addicted Is – El Vicio No es Malo, Malo es Enviciarse 

Smoking, I wait for the man I love… Poor Sarita Montiel, how tar-filled her lungs must be!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Quitting smoking is very easy… I’ve quit that habit dozens of times.

Smokers Anonymous is an organization that, if you call on the phone, you’ll hear several people coughing excessively for five minutes.

Those who quit smoking suffer the same problem as newcomers to a nudist camp: they don’t know what to do with their hands.

The most effective way to quit smoking is to use wet matches.

The government ordered a warning on cigarette packs. Why not put it on bombs too?

In some areas, warnings are issued that smoking is a crime. Robbing people isn’t, just smoking.

I saw a big sign at a gas station that said: NO SMOKING. YOUR LIFE MAY NOT BE WORTH MUCH, BUT GASOLINE IS.

Psychiatrists do a great job trying to get you to quit smoking… They charge so much, you don’t have enough to buy cigarettes.

-o-o-o-

Smoking, I wait

Letra: Félix Garzo

Música: Juan Viladomat

Smoking is a pleasure, brilliant, sensual… Smoking, I wait for the man I love,

behind the glass of cheerful windows.

And while I smoke, I don’t consume my life, because floating in the smoke

I usually fall asleep.

Lying on the chaise longue,

I dream and love… Seeing my lover, solicitous and gallant, feeling his lips kiss with wise kisses, and the dalliance, living with more desire

when I see his eyes, thirsty for passion.

That’s why, when I’m happy, smoking is an Eden.

Give me the smoke from your mouth. Come on, I’ll go crazy like this. Run, I want to go crazy

with pleasure, feeling that heat of the intoxicating smoke, which ends up lighting the burning flame of love.

My Egyptian is special, what a smell, sir. After the battle in which love erupts, a cigarette is always a little respite, and although it seems the body languishes,

after the cigar, its strength and vigor grow.

The hour of restlessness with him is not cruel; his spirals are celestial dreams, and they form clouds that thus rise to glory, and wrapped in it, its spark is a star, which shines, clear and beautiful with a swift glow.

That’s why, when I’m happy, smoking is an Eden.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Vicio No es Malo, Malo es Enviciarse

Fumando espero, al hombre a quien yo quiero… ¡Pobre Sarita Montiel, cómo tendría de alquitrán los pulmones!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dejar de fumar es muy fácil… Yo he dejado ese vicio docenas de veces.

Fumadores Anónimos, es una organización, a la cual, si uno llama por teléfono, oye cinco minutos a varias personas con excesos de tos.

Quienes dejan el cigarrillo, sufren el mismo problema de quienes llegan nuevos a un campo de nudistas: no saben qué hacer con las manos.

La fórmula más efectiva para dejar de fumar, es usar fósforos mojados.

El gobierno ordenó poner advertencia en las cajetillas de los cigarrillos. ¿Por qué no ponerla también en las bombas?

En algunas áreas se advierte que fumar es un delito. Asaltar a la gente no, solo fumar.

Ví en una gasolinera un gran cartel que dice: NO FUMAR. TU VIDA PUEDE NO VALER MUCHO, PERO LA GASOLINA SÍ.

Los psiquiatras realizan gran labor para que se deje el vicio de fumar… Cobran tanto, que a uno no le queda para comprar los cigarrillos.

-o-o-o-

Fumando espero

Letra: Félix Garzo

Música: Juan Viladomat

Fumar es un placer, genial, sensual… Fumando espero al hombre a quien yo quiero,

tras los cristales de alegres ventanales.

Y mientras fumo, mi vida no consumo, porque flotando el humo

me suelo adormecer.

Tendida en la chaise longue

soñar y amar… Ver a mi amante, solícito y galante, sentir sus labios besar con besos sabios, y el devaneo, vivir con más deseos

cuando sus ojos veo, sedientos de pasión.

Por eso estando mi bien, es mi fumar un edén.

Dame, el humo de tu boca. Anda, que así me vuelvo loca. Corre, que quiero enloquecer

de placer, sintiendo ese calor del humo embriagador, que acaba por prender la llama ardiente del amor.

Mi egipcio es especial, qué olor, señor. Tras la batalla en que el amor estalla, un cigarrillo es siempre un descansillo, y aunque parece que el cuerpo languidece,

tras el cigarro crece su fuerza, su vigor.

La hora de inquietud con él, no es cruel, sus espirales son sueños celestiales, y forman nubes que así a la gloria suben y envuelta en ella, su chispa es una estrella, que luce, clara y bella con rápido fulgor.

Por eso estando mi bien, es mi fumar un edén.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

