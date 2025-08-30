Zac Gallen Shuts Down Dodgers In 3-0 Gem

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — In game one of a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers sent out two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, 3-2, 1.97 ERA, as they hoped to distance themselves from the Padres, who won’t go away in the NL West division hunt. Both clubs are 6-4 in their last ten games, and LA leads San Diego by only two games in the division with 28 games left to play for both clubs. The Diamondbacks sent out one-time All-Star Zac Gallen, who is a disappointing 9-13 with a 5.13 ERA this season. However, in August, he has posted a 3.10 ERA over five starts.

Both Snell and Gallen looked sharp over the first three scoreless innings, with Snell recording four strikeouts and Gallen fanning six, five in a row at one point.

The fourth inning was looking good for Snell until he gave up a single to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, and then surrendered a two-out 400-foot two-run home run into the Dodger bullpen off the bat of Blaze Alexander, giving the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead.

If not for that one mistake by Snell, this was a well-pitched game through the first five innings by both starters.

In the fifth inning, Corbin Carroll led off with a laser line drive double off the right-center field wall. Eventually, he scored on a single by Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno, Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

Snell would leave with a line of 5.1 innings pitched, four hits, three runs, all earned, three walks, and eight strikeouts. Gallen finished with a line of six innings pitched, two hits, zero runs, three walks, and eight strikeouts.

In easy fashion, Arizona took game one of this three-game series by a score of 3-0. The Dodgers had a total of three hits, and the Diamondbacks had four. The Dodgers struck out ten times while the D-Backs fanned 14 times.

With a Padres loss tonight, LA remains two games up on San Diego in the NL West.

