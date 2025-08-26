MLB announces 2026 regular season schedule

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Major League Baseball today announced its master 2026 regular season schedule, which will feature an Opening Night game played on Wednesday, March 25th as the San Francisco Giants host the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. The 2026 opener will mark the second time in four seasons in which the iconic franchises open the season against one another after opening the 2023 campaign in New York. Traditional Opening Day on Thursday, March 26th will feature 14 games, including six Interleague matchups and two divisional matchups as the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels visit the Houston Astros.

Currently, five games are scheduled for Friday, March 27th, a full slate of 15 games will be played on Saturday, March 28th, and Opening Weekend will conclude with 12 contests on Sunday, March 29th. The traditional opening date of March 26th will mark the earliest in Major League history, excluding special season-openers and international openers. Previously, the earliest traditional Opening Day for MLB had been earlier this season on March 27th.

Prime Interleague rivals will again play a pair of three-game series against one another in 2026, and “Rivalry Weekend” presented by Booking.com across the Majors will take place during the weekend of May 15th-17th. “Rivalry Weekend” will again feature 11 series between prime Interleague rivals and four other regional matchups which include Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia; Colorado vs. Arizona; Detroit vs. Toronto; and Houston vs. Texas. In 2026, each of the 30 Clubs will host the same Interleague opponents as they hosted in 2024.

The 96th All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will take place on Tuesday, July 14th at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the celebration of the semiquincentennial of American independence. The Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia follows suit from 1976, when Veterans Stadium hosted the All-Star Game in the year of the nation’s bicentennial. The 2026 All-Star Game will mark the first at Citizens Bank Park, the fifth overall to be hosted by the City of Philadelphia, and the fourth to be hosted by the Phillies.

The final day of the 2026 regular season will be Sunday, September 27th, featuring nine divisional matchups. Other highlights of the 2026 schedule include:

A full slate of 15 games is scheduled for Jackie Robinson Day on Wednesday, April 15th, including the New York Mets visiting the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The Boston Red Sox will host the Detroit Tigers for the final game of a four-game series on Patriots Day in Boston on Monday, April 20th.

All 30 Clubs will play on Lou Gehrig Day on Tuesday, June 2nd, including the Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium.

The Athletics will host back-to-back series at Las Vegas Ballpark, welcoming the Milwaukee Brewers for three games beginning on Monday, June 8th and the Colorado Rockies for a three-game set starting on Friday, June 12th.

The Seattle Mariners will host the Boston Red Sox for a doubleheader on Saturday, June 20thdue to a scheduled FIFA World Cup match at Lumen Field on Friday, June 19th. Additional scheduling accommodations related to the FIFA World Cup include built-in off days in Arlington (Wednesday, June 17th and Friday, July 3rd); Philadelphia (Friday, June 19th); Kansas City (Saturday, June 20th and Friday, July 3rd); and Seattle (Wednesday, July 1st).

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Mets in the final game of a three-game set on Canada Day on Wednesday, July 1st.

Fourth of July features a full lineup of 15 games, including the Washington Nationals hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates in Washington, D.C. Additional Fourth of July marquee divisional matchups include the San Diego Padres visiting the Dodgers; the Chicago Cubs hosting the St. Louis Cardinals; and the Mets visiting the Atlanta Braves.

The Yankees and Mets will square off at Yankee Stadium from September 11th-13th, marking the second time that the New York squads will play each other on September 11th as MLB observes its 25th anniversary. The teams met at Citi Field in 2021 in commemoration of the 20thanniversary.

Roberto Clemente Day presented by Capital One on Tuesday, September 15th will feature a full slate of 15 games, including the Pirates hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

Please see the accompanying files or visit MLB.com for the complete 2026 American League and National League regular season schedules. Individual Club schedules can be found at each of the respective 30 Club sites.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

