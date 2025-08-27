Who is better, Babe Ruth or Ohtani? – ¿Quién es Mejor, Ruth u Ohtani?

We have to learn to live together, like brothers, or we will remain separated like fools… Martin Luther King.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Justino Ricalme, from Phoenix, asks: “Is it true that they will increase the number of teams in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Tino: Commissioner Rob Manfred has said that starting in 2028, there will be 32 teams in the Majors, instead of 30. Perhaps one in Atlantic City, NJ, in the middle of the casinos, like the Las Vegas Athletics will also be.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: “Can you comment on no-hitters with runs scored in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Chucho: There is not enough space for a correct answer. But I suggest you go online and request what you want.

Ricardina Izcaray, from Mazatlán, asks: “Who would you name as the best home run hitter, Babe Ruth or Shohei Ohtani?”

Dear friend Rica: I would never compare those two sluggers. Baseball in Ruth’s time was very different from today. When he won the season for the first time in 1918, it was with 11, and the record, since 1902, was 16, held by Socks Seybold of the Philadelphia Athletics. The Babe raised that mark to 60 in 1927.

And, if Ohtani wants to set another record, he has to hit more than 73 in a season and more than 762 in his career, because those are the numbers set by Barry Bonds, injected with steroids and other junk.

Nicomedes Rojas P. from Hermosillo asks: “What is the Braves’ record for three home runs?”

Dear friend Nico: I imagine it was in 1973, when they were the first team in history with three home runs of 40 or more: Davey Johnson, 2B, 43; Darrell Evans, 3B, 41; and Hank Aaron, LF, 40.

Ramón J. Doncella, from Caracas, asks: “What is the best way to direct a son toward the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Moncho: If he has the natural talent, any academy will prepare him 100 percent.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

¿Quién es Mejor, Ruth u Ohtani?

Tenemos que aprender a vivir juntos, como hermanos, o permaneceremos separados co mo necios… Martin Luther King.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Justino Ricalme, de Phoenix, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que van a aumentar el número de equipos en Grandes ligas?”

Amigo Tino: El comisionado, Rob Manfred, ha dicho que a partir de 2028, habrá en las Mayores, 32 equipos, en vez de 30. Quizá uno en Atlantic City, NJ, en medio de los casinos, como también serán los Atléticos de Las Vegas.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Puede comentar los juegos sin hits pero con carreras anotadas, en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Chucho: El espacio disponible no es suficiente para una respuesta correcta. Pero te sugiero entrar a la Internet y solicitar lo que deseas.

Ricardina Izcaray, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿A quién señalaría Ud. como mejor jonronero, a Babe Ruth o a Shohei Ohtani?”

Amiga Rica: Yo nunca compararía esos dos sluggers. El beisbol de la época de Ruth, era muy diferente al de ahora. Cuando en 1918 terminó, por primera vez, campeón de la temporada en jonrones, fue con 11 y el récord, desde 1902, era de 16, en poder de Socks Seybold, de los Atléticos de Philadelphia. El Babe elevó esa marca hasta 60 en 1927.

Pues, si Ohtani quiere imponer otro récord, tiene que disparar más de 73 en una temporada y más de 762 en la carrera, porque esos son los números impuestos por Barry Bonds, intoxicado hasta el codo con esteroides y otras porquerías.

Nicomedes Rojas P. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el récord de tres jonroneros de los Bravos?”

Amigo Nico: Me imagino que fue lo de 1973 , cuando fueron el primer equipo en la historia con tres jonroneros de 40 o más: Davey Johnson, 2B, 43, Darrell Evans, 3B, 41 y Hank Aaron, LF, 40.

Ramón J. Doncella, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuál es la mejor vía para encaminar un hijo hacia las Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Moncho: Si tiene condiciones naturales, cualquier academia lo preparará al cien por ciento.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

