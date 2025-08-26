Torrens Ignites Mets In Electrifying 13–3 Rout On Phillies

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — The New York Mets delivered a statement 13–3 series opening win over the Phillies Monday night at Citi Field anchored by a sensational performance from catcher Luis Torrens, who led the offensive charge with a career-high five RBI.

Trailing 3–0 early, the Mets rallied behind a clutch RBI double by Mark Vientos in the fifth, followed by an offensive explosion that saw them go 11-for-19 with runners in scoring position their best such showing since 2017.

Torrens, batting ninth, delivered in every opportunity:

An RBI double in the sixth put the Mets ahead 5–3

A three-run homer in the seventh broke the game wide open

He added a run-scoring single in the eighth to cap his five-RBI night

“For both Torrens and (Tyrone) Taylor, it’s been a grind… but when your bottom of the lineup does this, it makes for a tough offense,” manager Carlos Mendoza observed.

Torrens, 29, of Valencia, Venezuela, who previously matched the five-RBI mark on August 14, 2021, with Seattle, proved once again consistent performances can arrive in bursts. The Mets now trail the Phillies by six in the NL East but have won three of their last four as momentum builds.

But the night wasn’t only about Torrens. Phillies’ center fielder Harrison Bader made a heartfelt return to Citi Field once his home field as a Met. Facing his former teammates, he embraced the moment with a message that resonated: “It’s good to be back.”

The sentiment speaks volumes since returning to Queens for Bader isn’t just a visit, it’s homecoming. A player who wore the Mets uniform in 2024, born in Bronxville, New York, and also a Yankee at one point, now faces the orange and blue with a mixture of nostalgia and admiration.

As the Mets ride the electric wave from Torrens’ late game fireworks, Bader’s return adds an emotional twist. Two storylines converged at Citi Field: a breakout night from a key contributor, and a reunion that reminds fans of what the orange and blue once meant to one of its favorite sons.

In a 13–3 victory that was both rout and moment, New York rediscovered its swing and its heart.

