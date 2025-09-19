Liberty Head Into Do-or-Die Scenario After Embarrassing Game 2 Loss

Image Credit: WNBA

BROOKLYN, NY — The New York Liberty suffered their worst home playoff loss in franchise history this past Wednesday in Game 2 of the WNBA First Round playoffs, falling to the Phoenix Mercury 86–60. After being embarrassed on their own floor, the Liberty now look to avoid elimination on the road in a pivotal Game 3 in Phoenix.

Wednesday night’s defeat was the second-largest playoff loss by a defending champion in WNBA history. After the game, Liberty star Breanna Stewart admitted the team was “embarrassed” by the Mercury in front of a nearly sold-out crowd of 17,017 die-hard Liberty fans, forcing a do-or-die scenario on the road.

During the regular season, the Liberty posted a 10–12 record away from home. As Head coach Sandy Brondello puts it, she understands the pressure her team will face in Phoenix.

“We know what we need to do now. It’s an elimination game, so we just have to prepare for that, stay confident. We’re a way better team than what we showed. It was disappointing to play like that in front of our home fans, but we’re still alive. So we’re going to go out there and win a game in Phoenix.”

Heading into Game 2, Stewart was a game-time decision after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL, as she told reporters during the team’s shootaround Wednesday afternoon. Brondello later confirmed the injury in her pregame press conference.

Wearing a brace on her left knee, Stewart played 20 minutes, finishing with six points and two rebounds, which ended her streak of 44 consecutive playoff games with at least 10 points. Even though she struggled from the field, Stewart and the Liberty medical staff must be encouraged by the way her knee responded.

“They came in, and they embarrassed us on our home court. Now we have to go back there for Game 3. Winner take all. If we’re not ready for that, then we shouldn’t be here,” Stewart said.

Credit is due to the Mercury, whose defense held the Liberty to just 60 points. New York averaged 84.4 points per game during the regular season. “Defense has been our calling card all year,” Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts said. “The hope is when you get to the playoffs, you level up. I think we’ve done that.”

None of the Liberty’s “big three” reached double figures, and the rest of the starting five also struggled. Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones combined for just 22 points. Additionally, the Liberty starters as a whole shot 10-for-38 (26.3%) from the field.

“All of us have to step our game up—our defense, our offense. We’re such a powerful team offensively, and tonight they were able to really congest us and muck things up,” Jones said.

Emma Meesseman led New York with 11 points off the bench, marking her 20th career playoff game scoring in double figures. She added six rebounds and three assists, becoming the first reserve in franchise history to record at least 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a single postseason game.

Leonie Fiebich recorded her 50th career postseason rebound, moving into the top 20 on the Liberty’s all-time playoff rebounding list. She also climbed to 14th on the franchise postseason assists list with her 29th playoff assist.

If the Liberty hope to play another home game in 2025, they’ll need Ionescu to bounce back after one of the worst playoff performances of her career. She finished 3-for-13 from the field, 2-for-6 from the line, and just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc.

“We can’t go out and play the same way we did and expect a different result,” Ionescu said. “I think we have to go out and make the adjustments and play like our season is on the line—because it is. And so is theirs.”

Brondello enters Game 3 with a career playoff elimination-game record of 10–6 as a coach—a mark that includes nine wins with the Phoenix Mercury and one with the Liberty during the single-elimination rounds.

