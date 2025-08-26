Liberty Stars Leading The Way On And Off The Court

Image Credit: WNBA

BROOKLYN, NY — In a nail-biting 81-79 victory over the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center on Monday night, the New York Liberty proved once again why they’re one of the most exciting teams in the WNBA. Jonquel “JJ” Jones and Breanna Stewart led the charge, combining for 37 points—Jones with 18 and Stewart with 19—to push Liberty past a formidable Sun squad. Showcasing not just their talent on the court but also their commitment to inspiring the next generation of basketball players.

After the game, Latino Sports had the chance to ask Jonquel “JJ” Jones and Breanna Stewart a question that captured the hearts of fans: “If a kid saw you tonight and said, ‘I want to be like her,’ what would you tell them?”

Both stars delivered responses as motivating as their performances. JJ encouraged young players to “keep stacking the days and keep showing up,” reminding them to enjoy the journey, not just the outcome. Stewart echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of consistent effort and enjoyment in the pursuit of excellence.

Their combined performance on the floor and their words off it offered a blueprint for aspiring athletes: work hard, stay consistent, and never lose sight of the love for the game. For fans in attendance and those watching at home, it was a powerful reminder that basketball can be both thrilling and meaningful. Their advice resonates beyond basketball, highlighting that growth, discipline, and passion are key components of success in any field.

As the Liberty continue their season, fans aren’t just witnessing incredible athleticism—they’re seeing role models who understand the value of mentorship and the impact of leading by example.

For the young fans watching Monday night’s game, Stewart and JJ offered more than inspiration—they offered a roadmap for how dedication and passion can turn dreams into reality.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports