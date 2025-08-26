Stewie’s Back: Liberty Sneak Past Sun in Brooklyn Thriller

Image Credit: New York Liberty/WNBA

BROOKLYN, NY — Breanna Stewart returned to action in style Monday night, scoring 19 points as the New York Liberty edged out the Connecticut Sun, 81–79, in a tight battle at the Barclays Center. Jonquel Jones added 18 points and 11 rebounds, providing a key boost to help secure the win.

Since joining the Liberty, Jones has proven to be a diﬀerence maker. New York remains undefeated in regular-season play when she records a double-double, improving to 33–0 in those games.

Stewart had missed the previous 13 games with a bone bruise in her right knee, last playing on July 26th against the Los Angeles Sparks. Limited to just 21 minutes in her return, she played under a minutes restriction that head coach Sandy Brondello confirmed pregame.

When the Liberty’s “Big Three” of Stewart, Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu, finish games together, the team is now a perfect 10–0 this season. Brondello reflected on that stat, noting, “We would love to have our big three out there, but injuries are something you have to battle through.”

On the team’s oﬀensive approach, Brondello added, “I thought we were moving the ball, intentionally activating the corners. When we get stagnant is when we stop doing the things that make it work. We’ve got to continue with movement regardless of their defense and out-move them.

Health will remain the key storyline for New York with six games left in the regular season as the team gears up to defend its WNBA championship. The Liberty are aiming to become the first team since the 2022–23 Las Vegas Aces to win back-to-back titles.

Brondello also provided an injury update on guard Natasha Cloud, who left the game after taking a hit: “Tash did get an X-ray and has a slight fracture in her nose. She’s still okay for Thursday, but that’s the update.”

As a fitting side note, Stewart’s return comes during the week of her birthday, which also coincides with the launch of her clothing brand, Stewie Wear—showing that she is also a mogul on top of being a WNBA superstar.

