Love pitcher Brusdar Graterol – El pitcher amoroso Brusdar Graterol

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city from which you are writing. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Rigoberto L. Disépolo, from San Carlos, Cojedes, asks: “What did Brusdar Graterol do, whom they accuse of being a hotdog?”

Amigo Rigo: Brusdar (Dodgers), a 24-year-old plainsman from Calabozo, in his fifth Major League season, was pitching against the Phillies, when Nick Castellanos hit a violent grounder up the middle of the infield, which the Venezuelan caught out of sheer instinct. And he kissed the ball, before throwing to first base, to complete the out.

That’s why, instead of hotdog, I think Brusdar is loving.

Robert Gilberson, from The Bronx, asks: “What do you know about the health of Yankees radio personality John Sterling, how he was hit by a pitch and how a radio announcer can be hit by a foul ball?” .

Friend Bob: John is fine. He only suffered a blow to the left side of his forehead and he said that his glasses had protected him; The press boxes for the narrators are behind the home plate, some 10 or 12 meters high and with the front in the open air, so that foul balls from that area can penetrate the venue.

But he called the foul, his hit and what he continued to announce, as if nothing had happened to him.

Ovidio Ricardi M. from Valladolid, Yucatán, asks: “Is it true that the Mets are going to fire their manager, Buck Showalter?”

Amigo Ovi: Team owner Steve Cohen stresses no, but most of the journalists who cover those games think so, since they just went on a nine-game losing streak. Of course, they play under 500, second to last in the Division, below the Braves, Marlins and Phillies, and only above the Nationals.

The Mets are paying the biggest fee in the majors this year, $364 million, compared to just $288 million last year.

But it is that they added Justin Verlánder, Kodai Senga, David Robertson and José Quintero to the roster, while they retained Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimo and Adam Ottaviano.

Showalter, 67, moved the Mets last year from winning 77 games to 101, reaching the wild card series, which they lost to the Padres. But he was voted National League Manager of the Year.

-o-o-o-

El pitcher amoroso Brusdar Graterol

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Rigoberto L. Disépolo, de San Carlos, Cojedes, pregunta: “¿Qué fue lo que hizo Brusdar Graterol, a quien acusan de perreroso?”

Amigo Rigo: Brusdar (Dodgers), llanero de Calabozo, de 24 años y en su quinta temporada de Grandes Ligas, lanzaba frente a los Phillies, cuando Nick Castellanos conectó violento roletazo por el medio del infield, que el venezolano atrapó por puro instinto. Y besó la pelota, antes de tirar a primera base, para completar el out.

Por eso, en vez de perreroso, creo que Brusdar es amoroso.

Robert Gilberson, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Qué sabe Ud. de la salud del narrador de los Yankees, John Sterling, cómo fue lo del pelotazo que sufrió y cómo es posible que un narrador sea golpeado por una pelota de foul?”.

Amigo Bob: John está bien. Solamente sufrió un golpe en el lado izquierdo de la frente y él dijo que sus anteojos le habían protegido; los palcos de los narradores están tras el home, a unos 10 o 12 metros de altura y con el frente al aire libre, por lo que las pelotas de los fouls por esa área pueden penetrar el recinto.

Pero él narró el foul, su golpe y lo que continuó del juego, como si nada le hubiera ocurrido.

Ovidio Ricardi M. de Valladolid, Yucatán, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que los Mets van a despedir al mánager, Buck Showalter?”.

Amigo Ovi: El propietario del equipo, Steve Cohen, recalca que no, pero la mayoría de los periodistas que cubren esos juegos, creen que sí, ya que acaban de tener racha de nueve derrotas en fila. Por supuesto, juegan bajo 500, en el penúltimo lugar de la División, por debajo de Bravos, Marlins y Phillies, y sólo sobre Nationals.

Los Mets pagan este año los honorarios mayores de Grandes Ligas, 364 millones de dólares, cuando el año pasado pagaron solamente 288 millones.

Pero es que agregaron al róster a Justin Verlánder, Kodai Senga, David Robertson y José Quintero, a la vez que retuvieron a Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimo y Adam Ottaviano.

Showalter, de 67 años, cambió a los Mets el año pasado de ganar 77 juegos a 101, por lo que llegaron a la serie por la wild card, que perdieron con los Padres. Pero él fue elegido El Mánager del Año en la Liga Nacional.

-o-o-o-

