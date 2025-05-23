Major League Baseball commemorates Memorial Day

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

MLB & Clubs to Observe National Moment of Remembrance; Players, Coaches and Umpires to Wear Traditional Memorial Red Poppy on Uniforms

Major League Baseball and its Clubs will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 26th by observing the National Moment of Remembrance and wearing symbolic, memorial uniform elements for all on-field personnel.

National Moment of Remembrance

On Memorial Day, Major League Baseball will honor and observe the National Moment of Remembrance.

This special nationwide effort was created to: (1) recognize the importance of remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country; (2) provide an opportunity to offer a unified expression of gratitude; and (3) help younger Americans understand the significance of Memorial Day.

All Clubs whose games are active at 3:00 p.m. (LOCAL TIME) will temporarily pause for an extended moment of silence to participate in this unified moment of gratitude.

Teams and Umpiring crews will use their discretion as to exactly when and how the Moment of Remembrance will be observed.

All games operating outside of this time window will conduct a moment of silence prior to the U.S. National Anthem in observance of Memorial Day.

On-Field & Uniform Elements

As an additional tribute to service men and women our Nation has lost, all on-field MLB personnel will wear the traditional Memorial red poppy on the left side of their jerseys with “Lest We Forget” language included.

The uniforms will not be sold at retail to the public.

Memorial Day themed base jewels and lineup cards will be used to commemorate the day.

Charitable Components

MLB donates 100% of its licensed royalties from the sale of Armed Forces Day On-Field Authentic Collection apparel to MLB Charities to support military programs. One of these charitable recipients is the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) – a national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources for all those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one.

Additional Military Community Support

Major League Baseball has a long-standing tradition to honor and support service men and women, and the families that sacrifice to serve our country. For the 2025 season, MLB Charities has committed over $1 million in cash and in-kind donations to support military focused charities under the following pillars: Families & Youth, Mental Health, and support of Veterans.

For more information about MLB Together, or Major League Baseball’s Armed Forces Day commemoration, please visit: MLB.com/mlb-together/military-appreciation.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

