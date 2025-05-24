Priest Tells Jokes About People in Love – Cura Cuenta Chistes De Gente Enamorada

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ángel Espinosa de los Monteros, L.C., is a priest of the Legion of Christ (L.C.) congregation who gives talks about marriage. He was born in Puebla, Mexico, 59 years ago.

Some of his jokes:

Husbands for One Night

A man and a woman, who didn’t know each other, were traveling together.

There was only one room with a bed on the train, so the attendant asked them if they wanted to share it, as there was a bunk bed.

The man and woman looked at each other and agreed.

That night, the man slept on the bottom bunk and the woman on the top bunk.

At midnight, the cold began to get worse, and the man began calling to the woman:

“Pss, pss, pss, pss.”

“What’s going on?” she asked, looking down.

“Hey, do me a big favor, I’m freezing. Can you open the closet and throw me a blanket, or whatever?”

“I’ll suggest something better,” she said. “Why don’t we pretend we’re husband and wife, like a married couple, just for tonight?”

“Well, if you want. I’d be delighted,” he replied, very excited.

“Well then, like married couples: get up and grab the blanket, idiot!”

-o-o-o-

Men Dominated by their Wives

At a meeting of married couples, a social experiment was conducted.

The lady who was leading the meeting said:

“All the men dominated by their wives, move to the right side.”

The men moved, except for one.

“Congratulations!” “So you don’t feel dominated by your wife?” the hostess asked.

“No, it’s not that, but she told me: ‘You’ll be really sorry, if you get up!'”

-o-o-o-

Lottery Ticket

A gentleman won the lottery jackpot: 90 million dollars. He ran to the balcony to shout to his wife, who had gone out to buy bread:

“Old lady, we won the lottery: 90 million dollars!”

The woman, very happy, crossed the street to celebrate, but didn’t notice a truck coming and was thrown into the air. She fell dead.

The man, from the window, looking at the lottery ticket, said:

“When you’re lucky, you’re lucky in everything.”

-o-o-o-

Where Is My Mom?

The woman had died, and the boy asked:

“Dad, is my mom in Heaven?”

“No, my son, your mom is in the cemetery. The two of us are the ones who are in Heaven now.”

Thanks to life, I which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

eisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cura Cuenta Chistes De Gente Enamorada

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ángel Espinosa de los Monteros, L.C., es un sacerdote de la congregación Legión de Cristo (L.C.) , quien se dedica a impartir conferencias sobre el matrimonio. Nació en Puebla, México, hace 59 años.

Algunos de sus chistes:

“Esposos por una noche”

Un hombre y una mujer, que no se conocían, viajarían juntos.

En el tren solamente quedaba un cuarto con cama, por lo que el encargado les preguntó si querían compartirlo, pues había una litera.

El hombre y la mujer se miraron a la cara, y aceptaron.

Por la noche, el hombre se acostó en la cama de abajo y la mujer en la de arriba.

A medianoche comenzó a arreciar el frío, y el hombre empezó a llamar a la mujer:

“Pss, pss, pss, pss”.

“¿Qué ocurre?”, le preguntó ella, mirando hacia abajo.

“Oye, hazme un gran favor, me estoy congelando. ¿Puedes abrir el armario y me tiras una cobija, o lo que haya?”

“Te propongo algo mejor”, le dice ella. ¿Por qué no hacemos como si fuéramos marido y mujer, como matrimonio, solo por esta noche?”

“Bueeeno, si tú quieres. Por mí, encantado”, responde él, muy emocionado.

“Pues entonces, como los matrimonios: ¡levántate y agarra tú la cobija, idiota!”

-o-o-o-

“Hombres dominados por la esposa”

En reunión de matrimonios, se hizo un experimento social.

La dama que dirigía, dijo:

“Pásense al lado derecho todos los hombres dominados por sus mujeres”.

Los hombres se pasaron, menos uno.

“¡Felicidades! ¿Así que usted no se siente dominado por su mujer?”, le preguntó la anfitriona.

“No, no es eso, sino que ella me dijo: “¡Pobre de ti si te levantas!”

-o-o-o-

“Boleto de lotería”

Un caballero se sacó el premio gordo de la lotería: 90 millones de dólares. Corrió al balcón para gritarle a su esposa, quien había salido a la calle a comprar el pan:

“¡Vieja, nos sacamos la lotería: 90 millones de dólares!”

La mujer, muy feliz, atravesó la calle para festejar, pero no se dio cuenta que venía un camión y salió volando por los aires. Cayó muerta.

El hombre, desde la ventana, mirando el billete de lotería, dijo:

“Cuando estás de suerte, estás de suerte en todo”.

-o-o-o-

“¿Dónde está mi mamá?

Se había muerto la señora, y el niño preguntó:

“Papá, ¿mi mamá está en la gloria?

“No hijo, tu mamá está en el cielo, los que estamos en la gloria ahora, somos nosotros dos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5