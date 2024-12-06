Major League Baseball releases 2025 Draft Calendar

New Series of Brand Marks Ties Draft Events Together; MLB Draft Lottery from Winter Meetings in Dallas to Appear on MLB Network on Tues., Dec. 10th at 5:30 p.m. (ET)/4:30 p.m. (CT)

Major League Baseball announced the schedule of events leading up to the 2025 MLB Draft, as well as new brand marks for each of the draft events.