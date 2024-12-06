Major League Baseball releases 2025 Draft Calendar
New Series of Brand Marks Ties Draft Events Together; MLB Draft Lottery from Winter Meetings in Dallas to Appear on MLB Network on Tues., Dec. 10th at 5:30 p.m. (ET)/4:30 p.m. (CT)
Major League Baseball announced the schedule of events leading up to the 2025 MLB Draft, as well as new brand marks for each of the draft events.
The Draft Lottery, in its third year, will take place on Tuesday, December 10th at 5:30 p.m. (ET)/4:30 p.m. (CT) during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Dallas and will be carried live on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com. The Lottery will determine the order in which Clubs will make the top six selections of the 2025 MLB Draft. The following 16 Clubs will participate in the Draft Lottery:
|Club
|Odds of #1
|Odds of Top 6
|Rockies
|22.50%
|92.40%
|Marlins
|22.50%
|92.40%
|Angels
|18%
|88.10%
|Nationals
|10.20%
|71.80%
|Blue Jays
|7.50%
|60.60%
|Reds
|3.70%
|35.70%
|Rangers
|2.50%
|25.10%
|Giants
|1.90%
|19.90%
|Rays
|1.50%
|15.90%
|Red Sox
|1.20%
|13.10%
|Twins
|1.10%
|11.70%
|Cardinals
|0.80%
|8.90%
|Cubs
|0.70%
|7.50%
|Mariners
|0.50%
|6.00%
|Diamondbacks
|0.30%
|3.00%
The 2025 MLB Draft will begin on July 13, 2025, in Atlanta as part of MLB’s All-Star Week festivities. The location will be announced at a later date.
The 2025 MLB Draft Combine will take place from June 17th-21st at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Combine will showcase 300 of the top draft-eligible amateur players from the college and high school ranks, with MLB Network carrying the workouts live with analysis from former Major League players, coaches and managers.
The 2025 MLB Draft League will open on June 4, 2025, and play through September 4, 2025. Entering its fifth season, the MLB Draft League has become the premier destination for the top Draft-eligible players, as 185 players have been drafted and an additional 111 players have signed with MLB organizations as free agents following the draft. In 2024, Houston’s Zach Dezenzo became the first Draft League alum to reach Major League Baseball, and he was later joined by Washington’s Darren Baker, Boston’s Luis Guerrero and Seattle’s Troy Taylor.
The Appalachian League will play its fifth season from June 5th-August 1st as a developmental and showcase league for rising college freshmen and sophomores. The league plays a 48-game schedule across 10 cities in the Appalachian region. In 2024, right-hander Jordan Leasure became the first Appalachian League alum to reach the Major Leagues when he joined the Chicago White Sox.
As part of today’s announcement, Major League Baseball also launched redesigned logos across MLB Draft events, marking a significant step in the continued effort to support development and provide opportunities for players in advance of the Draft.
