Money Kept Donald Trump From the MLB – Donald Trump No Fue Bigleaguer Por Rico

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – One afternoon in 1864, the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, was playing baseball with friends, when a White House employee came and said to him:

“Mr. President, your office informs that a very important case requires your attention.”

Lincoln, who had heard bat in hand, replied:

“For me, at this moment there is nothing more important than this ball game. When we finish it, I will go see what is going on over there.”

And he went to face the pitcher.

-o-o-o-

Howard Taft had been a valuable second baseman in his school years. And as the 27th President of the USA, he was the first in that office to throw out a leadoff pitch in the Major Leagues. It happened when the Senators opened the 1910 season in Washington on April 14 with the visiting Philadelphia Athletics.

-o-o-o-

Ronald Reagan, the 40th President, had been a Cubs game announcer in the 1930s and later a movie actor. He appeared in 32 films.

-o-o-o-

And Donald Trump, according to his own memoir, would have been a slugger and catcher for the Phillies, instead of the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

He couldn’t, because at 18, with his four brothers, he was already a multimillionaire, thanks to the real estate businesses that his parents, Fred and Mary Anne, had created.

Donald said he was a good student, and an amazing catcher and power hitter. When his manager, Theodore Dobias, told him that there were two teams interested in signing him, the Phillies and the Red Sox, he felt like the happiest person in the world.

But then a meeting with dad Fred and mom Mary Anne followed, who made him realize:

“What we need in this house is not a baseball player on a starvation wage, but an expert in managing our fortune, so that it multiplies and becomes the family insurance. So, instead of playing baseball, go study, dear Donald!

The minimum salary in the Majors was six thousand dollars per season, one thousand a month.

And that extraordinary slugger, Carl Yastrzemski, after having hit 114 home runs in three seasons, received 30 thousand dollars per season in 1964.

The Phillies’ regular catcher, Clay Dalrimple, who was not a good bat, was paid 15 thousand dollars per season.

Trump then devoted himself to studying economics, business, and money management.

He was previously an intern at the New York Military Academy, from where he went on to Fordham University in 1964.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

