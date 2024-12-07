A Commissioner Brought from Japan – Un Comisionado Traído de Japón

Quotes from actress Katharine Hepburn:

I once learned the true value of giving.

The Giver is greater than the Receiver.

If you want to be great, greater than life!, learn to give.

Love has nothing to do with what you hope to get, but everything to do with what you hope to give.

There is always joy in giving.

Learn to make someone happy with acts of giving.

-o-o-o-

Generous is he who gives all he can, without expecting anything in return, not even a thank you… Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

He who gives, feels much happier than he who receives… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Major League Baseball is in crisis. The worst crisis since the monumental strike of players organized by Marvin Miller.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has broken all records for crazy things committed from his Park Avenue offices.

And the most interesting news comes from Japan.

Ichiro Suzuki could be the first Japanese to be elected to the Hall of Fame and the second to be elected unanimously.

Shohei Ohtani is not only the first big leaguer to earn $700 million, but he also reports thefts by his translator, Ippei Mizuhara, one for $17 million, another for $350,000.

Roki Sasaka, at 23, is set to sign on Sunday the 15th with the Padres, who, according to the rules in Japan, can only give him a bonus of no more than five million. When he turns 26, his agent can negotiate the contract for more millions.

Sasaki has a record of an established great player with the Japanese Mariners, including the last of the 18 perfect games that have been thrown in that country.

In addition, his ERA there is 2.10, the percentage of walks plus uncatchable innings is 0.89 and in every nine innings he has left an average of 11.8 batters strikeouts per nine innings. He also holds the record in Japan for most strikeouts in a game, 19.

More from Japan: Another Japanese pitcher, Yu Darvish, has influenced Sasaki, the youngest of that empire in the history of the Majors, to prefer to play for the Padres. Darvish is part of the rotation of those California priests.

Seeing the Japanese success in the Major Leagues and the successive failures of Rob Manfred, I propose that we import a Japanese commissioner. I think it would be an appropriate solution for the highest authority of Major League Baseball, while reinforcing the Japanese influence in our baseball.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

X@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Un Comisionado Traído de Japón

-o-o-o-

Frases de la actriz, Katharine Hepburn:

Una vez aprendí el verdadero valor de dar.

El Dador es más grande que el Receptor.

Si quieres ser grande, ¡más grande que la vida!, aprende a dar.

El amor no tiene nada que ver con lo que esperas conseguir, pro sí con lo que esperas dar.

Siempre hay alegría en dar.

Aprende a hacer feliz a alguien con actos de dar.

-o-o-o-

Generoso es quien da todo lo que puede, sin esperar nada a cambio, ni siquiera las gracias… Madre Teresa de Calcuta.

Quien da, se siente mucho más feliz que quien lo recibe… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El beisbol de Grandes Ligas está en crisis. La peor crisis desde la monumental huelga de peloteros organizada por Marvin Miller.

El comisionado Rob Manfred ha superado todos los récords de locuras cometidas desde las oficinas de Park Avenue.

Y las noticias más interesantes vienen de Japón.

Ichiro Suzuki podría ser el primer japonés elevado al Hall de la Fama y el segundo elegido por unanimidad.

Shohei Ohtani no solo es el primer bigleaguer en cobrar 700 millones de dólares, sino que también denuncia robos por su traductor, Ippei Mizuhara, uno por 17 millones de dólares, otro por 350 mil dólares.

Roki Sasaka, a los 23 años, está listo a firmar el domingo 15 con los Padres, quienes solamente, según las reglas de Japón, podrán darle un bono que no exceda los cinco millones. Cuando cumpla sus 26, ya podrá su agente, negociar el contrato por más millones.

Sasaki tiene récord de gente grande con los Marineros japoneses, incluyendo el último de los 18 juegos perfectos que se han tirado en aquel país.

Además, su efectividad allá es de 2.10, el porcentaje de bases por bolas más incogibles por inning, es de 0.89 y en cada nueve inning ha dejado strikeouts un promedio de 11.8 bateadores. De paso tiene el récord en Japón de más strikeouts en un juego, 19.

Más de Japón: Otro pitcher japonés, Yu Darvish, ha influido para que Sasaki, el más joven de aquel imperio en la historia de las Mayores, prefiera jugar para los Padres. Darvish es parte de la rotación de esos sacerdotes californianos.

Viendo el éxito nipón en Grandes Ligas y los fracasos seguidos de Rob Manfred, propongo que importemos un comisionado japonés. Creo que sería una apropiada solución para la máxima autoridad de Major League Baseball, a la vez que reforzaríamos la influencia japonesa en nuestra pelota.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

X@juanvene5