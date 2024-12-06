Pitchers Salaries Way Above the Clouds – Los Lanzadores Por Encima de las Nubes

The optimist: “Good morning… Good morning!”

The pessimist: “We don’t know yet, we don’t know… It’s too early.”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Astros, according to the information provided by the beetle of this column in Houston, were trying yesterday to sign infielder Jorge Polanco, a 31-year-old switch-hitter from Petromacoris, in case Alex Bregman finally leaves them…

** Protests in Boston, over the signing of Cuban reliever Aroldis Chapman, who is accused of being a dog-eating and a bad reliever. “All he does,” Today News published, “is throw the fastball with a lot of speed, but very badly.” He will be paid 10 million 750 thousand dollars for the 2025 campaign…

** The right-handed pitcher, Dominican from San Cristóbal, Francellis (Frankie) Montás, was hired for two seasons by the Mets. They will pay him $34 million…

**At the same time, the Cubs signed the left-handed pitcher, Matthew Boyd, 33 years old and veteran of 10 seasons. For two years they will pay him $29 million…

** These contracts indicate that the pitchers are demanding high money. On board Shohei Ohtani, they are above the clouds…

“Love, love intensely, even when they do not love you. Thus, you will always be happy”… Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

** Speaking of Shohei Otani, he recovered the 325 thousand dollars that the translator, Ippei Mizuhara, had stolen from him. Shohei received the cards with photos of baseball players that the man had acquired with that money…

** Juan Soto’s problem has been that no team wants to hire him for more than 10 seasons, and Scott Boras continues to demand 15…

** Here, in Miami, are in exhibit 12 giant-sized paintings of Derek Jeter in action. They are works by Russell Young, which have attracted a lot of attention. Jeter visited those rooms and said he was “very honored and happy with the artist’s work”…

** Baseball America weighs the conditions of the best prospect in the Major Leagues in 2025, the left-handed pitcher of the White Sox, Noah Schultz. The 21-year-old is six feet nine inches tall, just one inch shorter than Randy Johnson. In three years in the minors, he has an ERA of 2.73 in 33 games, 115.1 innings pitched, 153 strikeouts. With a fastball up to 100 miles per hour…

“In politics, two plus two is not four”… Anonymous.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Los Lanzadores Por Encima de las Nubes

El optimista: “¡Buenos días… Buenos días!”.

El pesimista: “Todavía no se sabe, no sabemos… Es muy temprano”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Astros, según me informa el coleóptero de esta columna en Houston, trataban ayer de firmar al infielder, Jorge Polanco, petromacorisano, de 31 años bateador ambidextro, por si finalmente se les va Alex Bregman…

** Protestas en Boston, por la firma del relevista cubano, Aroldis Chapman, a quien acusan de perreroso y mal relevista. “Lo único que hace” publicó Today News, “es tirar la recta con mucha velocidad, pero muy mal”. Le pagarán 10 millones 750 mil dólares, por la campaña de 2025…

** El pitcher derecho, quisqueyano de San Cristóbal, Francellis (Frankie) Montás, fue contratado para dos temporadas por los Mets. Le pagarán, $34 millones…

**Al mismo tiempo, los Cachorros firmaron al zurdo, Matthew Boyd, de 33 años y veterano de 10 campañas. Por dos años van a pagarle $29 millones…

** Estas contrataciones indican que los lanzadores están exigiendo alto dinero. Abordo de Shohei Ohtani, están por encima de las nubes…

“Ama, ama intensamente, aún cuando no te quieran. Así, el feliz serás siempre tú”… Madre Teresa de Calcuta.

** Hablando de Shohei Otani, recuperó los 325 mil dólares que le había robado el traductor, Ippei Mizuhara. Recibió Shohei las barajitas con fotos de peloteros que el hombre había adquirido con ese dinero…

** El problema de Juan Soto ha sido que ningún equipo quiere contratarlo por más de 10 temporadas, y Scott Boras, continúa exigiendo 15…

** Aquí, en Miami, exponen 12 obras pictóricas tamaño gigante, de Derek Jeter en acción. Son obras de Russell Young, las cuales han llamado mucho la atención. Jeter visitó esos salones y se dijo “muy honrado y contento por la labor del artista”…

** Baseball América pondera las condiciones del mejor prospecto en Grandes Ligas en 2025, el pitcher zurdo de los Medias Blancas, Noah Schultz. El muchacho, de 21 años, mide seis pies nueve pulgadas, solo una pulgada menos que Randy Johnson. En tres años por las menores, tiene efectividad de 2.73 en 33 juegos, 115.1 innings lanzados, 153 strikeouts. Con recta hasta a 100 millas por hora…

“En política dos y dos no son cuatro”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota”en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

