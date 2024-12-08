Over 20 hours of live Winter Meetings coverage begins this Sunday, Dec. 8 from Dallas

To cap off MLB Network’s Winter Meetings coverage, MLB Network Presents is set to debut Michael Jack Schmidt on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first time MLB Network has extensively covered a Philadelphia subject in its acclaimed documentary series. Now 35 years removed from his final game, the program features a candid Schmidt reflecting on his legendary career, including the back-and-forth love, tension and conflict he’s shared with the passionate Philadelphia Phillies fans. Baseball Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and George Brett will expound on Schmidt’s “captain cool” demeanor and seemingly effortless style of play that resulted in a remarkable three MVP Awards, 12 All-Star Game appearances, 10 Gold Glove Awards and the 1980 World Series Championship. Basketball Hall of Famers Charles Barkley, Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Doug Collins discuss what it’s like being a Philadelphia star, and the special mindset you must have to succeed in such a great and demanding sports city like the ‘City of Brotherly Love.’

