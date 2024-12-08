Over 20 hours of live Winter Meetings coverage begins this Sunday, Dec. 8 from Dallas

Over 20 hours of live Winter Meetings coverage presented by CohnReznick begins this Sunday, Dec. 8 from Dallas
Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot results to be announced exclusively this Sunday on MLB Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET
MLB Draft Lottery Special presented by Nike to exclusively air on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET
New MLB Network Presents Documentary “Michael Jack Schmidt” to debut on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET
Marking the 15th time MLB Network has covered the annual Winter Meetings, MLB Network will deliver more than 20 hours of live coverage from Dallas beginning this Sunday, Dec. 8 on the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Hot Stove with Matt Vasgersian, Harold Reynolds and Lauren Shehadi will begin the coverage every day at 10 a.m. ET, followed by on-site editions of MLB Tonight at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. ET. Extensive commentary from Dallas on the latest news and rumors will be provided by hosts Greg Amsinger and Adnan Virk, insiders Russell Dorsey, Mark Feinsand, Jon Heyman, Jon Morosi and Joel Sherman, former general managers Ruben Amaro Jr., Dan O’Dowd and Steve Phillips and analysts Sean Casey, Mark DeRosa, Jake Peavy, Buck Showalter and Tom Verducci.
To begin the Winter Meetings, MLB Network will exclusively announce the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot results this Sunday, Dec. 8 on MLB Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The eight candidates who comprise the Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot – Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Tommy John, Dave Parker and Luis Tiant – are players and managers whose primary contribution to the game came from the period prior to 1980, including Negro Leagues and pre-Negro League stars. A 16-member committee will consider these candidates’ contributions to baseball and any candidate receiving votes on at least 75 percent of all ballots cast will earn induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Following the Classic Baseball Era ballot results, the BBWAA will announce the results of its 2025 Hall of Fame vote live from Cooperstown on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.
For the third straight year, MLB Network exclusively will air the MLB Draft Lottery Special presented by Nike this Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET, to determine the first six selections awarded to clubs in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft. A lottery of the non-Postseason teams will take place, with Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins each having a 22.45% chance of receiving the No. 1 overall pick. Baltimore Orioles outfielder, 2021 MLB Draft First Round pick (#5) and Texas native Colton Cowser will announce the selections, with Greg Amsinger, Mark DeRosa and Dan O’Dowd breaking down the results.
To cap off MLB Network’s Winter Meetings coverage, MLB Network Presents is set to debut Michael Jack Schmidt on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first time MLB Network has extensively covered a Philadelphia subject in its acclaimed documentary series. Now 35 years removed from his final game, the program features a candid Schmidt reflecting on his legendary career, including the back-and-forth love, tension and conflict he’s shared with the passionate Philadelphia Phillies fans. Baseball Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and George Brett will expound on Schmidt’s “captain cool” demeanor and seemingly effortless style of play that resulted in a remarkable three MVP Awards, 12 All-Star Game appearances, 10 Gold Glove Awards and the 1980 World Series Championship. Basketball Hall of Famers Charles Barkley, Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Doug Collins discuss what it’s like being a Philadelphia star, and the special mindset you must have to succeed in such a great and demanding sports city like the ‘City of Brotherly Love.’
