Major League Soccer Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Image Credit: MLS

NEW YORK, NY — Major League Soccer announced the schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Decision Day 2025 (Saturday, October 18)

Playoff implications are on the line with all 30 clubs in action on MLS’ final regular season matchday. Eastern Conference matches will start at 6 p.m. ET, while Western Conference games begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Matches (Wednesday, October 22)

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches will feature a single-game elimination match in each conference between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed, which will be hosted by the higher seed and played on Wednesday, October 22. The winners will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series to face their respective conferences’ No. 1 seeds.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series (Friday, October 24 – Sunday, November 9)

The top seven teams from each conference will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series, followed by the respective winners of the Wild Card matches. All 16 teams participating in Round One will play at least one home playoff game in the series. Each series will see the higher seed host the first game, the lower seed host the second game, before returning, if necessary, to the higher seed’s venue for the pivotal final game.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals (Saturday, November 22 – Sunday, November 23)

Following the excitement of the Best-of-3 Series, the single-elimination win-or-go-home Conference Semifinals will be contested on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23. MLS regular season play is key as each of the four matches are hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals (Saturday, November 29 – Sunday, November 30)

A berth to 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi is up for grabs on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30 as the Eastern and Western Conference Finals will determine who competes for 2025 MLS Cup.

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi (Saturday, December 6)