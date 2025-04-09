Mets’ Bats Surge in Windy Citi Field Victory Over Marlins

Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — On a blustery Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field, the New York Mets capitalized on the challenging wind conditions to defeat the Miami Marlins 10-5, securing their sixth consecutive win and clinching their third straight series.

The game began with a bang as Francisco Lindor extended his leadoff hitting streak to five games by launching a home run in the first inning, setting the tone for the Mets’ offense. Brandon Nimmo contributed significantly with a tie-breaking RBI double in the fifth inning, followed by Starling Marte’s two-run single, further cementing the Mets’ lead.

A pivotal moment occurred in the sixth inning when the Marlins opted to intentionally walk Juan Soto, loading the bases to face Pete Alonso. Alonso made them pay by smashing a three-run double, breaking the game open.

This strategic decision drew sharp criticism from SNY announcer Gary Cohen, who questioned the Marlins’ infield positioning during the play.

On his mindset of the sixth inning situation at the plate, Alonso, the Polar Bear, said, “I’m like, ‘hell yeah. Alright. Let’s go. Time to execute a game plan.’”

The 30-year-old first baseman’s performance was a highlight, as he tallied four RBIs, bringing his season total to 15, ranking him third in MLB. Reflecting on his resurgence after a challenging 2024 season, Alonso expressed confidence in his approach at the plate.

The windy conditions at Citi Field played a significant role throughout the game. Marlins’ center fielder Derek Hill showcased his defensive prowess by making a spectacular full-extension diving catch in the sixth inning, robbing Tyrone Taylor of a potential three-run hit. This catch was particularly impressive given the 19 mph winds that made fielding a challenge.

On the mound, Clay Holmes made his third start of the season, recording a career-high 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Despite allowing four earned runs, Holmes demonstrated resilience after a shaky start, retiring eight consecutive batters at one point. Manager Carlos Mendoza praised Holmes’ ability to adapt and pitch deeper into the game, especially under the challenging weather conditions.

“I thought it was better than the line score to be honest,” Mendoza noted on Holmes’ outing. “He ended up striking out 10 on a day where the conditions were really, really tough… He made it look easy.”

With this victory, the Mets improved to an 8-3 record, reflecting their strong start to the season. The combination of strategic hitting, effective pitching, and defensive highlights, all influenced by the day’s windy conditions, underscored the team’s depth and resilience as they continue their campaign.

