A Taste of Puerto Rico at Citi Field

A true Puerto Rican/Caribbean cuisine - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — It’s not every day that I can say I had a great Puerto Rican dinner at a baseball stadium—but that’s exactly what happened, and I had to share the experience.

Last night, I had the pleasure of treating two members of our Latino Sports team—editor Robert Rizzo and our newest member, Melissa Aguirre—to dinner at Citi Field. As part of orienting Melissa to the stadium, a stop at the employee and press cafeteria was essential. When covering evening games, a dinner break before the 7:05 p.m. start is a must.

To our delight, the menu featured salmon—a dish we’ve enjoyed there before—but what truly caught our attention was the rest of the offerings: rice and peas, pernil (Caribbean roast pork), and maduros (sweet plantains). I couldn’t hide my excitement, and Melissa smiled as she watched me share my enthusiasm with the server. I turned to Robert and Melissa and said, “This is the first time I’ve ever been to a ballpark with such a distinctly Puerto Rican/Caribbean menu.”

Seeing the food was one thing—tasting it was another. And I must say, the meal was five-star quality. I made it a point to personally thank the kitchen staff and express my appreciation to everyone responsible for this menu. It’s clear that thought was given to the cultural diversity of both the stadium’s employees and the sports reporters who often spend more than eight hours at the ballpark.

At a time when many sectors of society face efforts to roll back diversity and inclusion, we applaud the New York Mets for their cultural sensitivity. Their commitment to inclusivity sets them apart from many other ballclubs around the country.

A special thank you to the head chef, the cooks, and all those behind the scenes who rarely receive public recognition but whose work is truly appreciated. Thank you for one of the best dinners I’ve had outside of my Puerto Rican/Caribbean home.

