De La Cruz Violates An Unwritten Rule – De La Cruz Viola Una Regla No Escrita

“Three things happen when you get old: first, you start to lose your sight; second, you forget everything; third… What was the third thing… Let me see…?!”… Joseph McKedew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Eusebio Chevino, from Edmonton, Australia, asks: “What was the wrong thing that Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz did? Because here they have published, without further explanation, that even his teammates have censured him.”

Dear friend Use: Even in youth baseball, they would have criticized and despised him! Because he violated one of the most sacred unwritten rules of baseball.

In the first half of the sixth inning, Brewers left-hander Tyler Alexander was pitching a no-hitter when De La Cruz bunted. He was out, but attempting to break a no-hitter with a bunt is prohibited.

The no-hitter later disappeared. And the Reds also scored twice in the eighth inning, snapping a horrific streak of 35 innings without reaching home. They had lost three times, by 1-0 scores.

Lázaro Batista, from Havana, asks: “Do you think Roki Sasaki is as good a pitcher as Yoshinabu Yamamamoto?”

Dear friend Laz: Yamamoto has already proven he can be excellent in the Major Leagues. Roki hasn’t, but his background in Japan makes him a marvel, and he’s only 23 years old. I think he’s still extraordinary.

Manuel M. Rendiles, from Madrid, asks: “Where were BaBe Ruth’s parents from?”

Dear friend Mano: Sons of German descendants born in the USA, and the Babe was born in Baltimore.

Joel González H. from Culiacán asks: “Are Mexican winter teams superior to those in the Summer League?”

Dear friend Jo: Of course they are. And not because of the guilt or resignation of the people in that League, but because in the summer they have to settle for signing the surplus players, after the 30 Major League teams and the 120 minor league teams don’t want them.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

De La Cruz Viola Regla No Escrita

“Ocurren tres cosas cuando uno llega a viejo, primero, comienzas a perder la vista; segundo se te olvida todo; tercero… ¡¿Qué era lo tercero… Déjame ver..?!”… Joseph McKedew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Coreo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Eusebio Chevino, de Edmonton, Australia, pregunta: “¿Qué fue lo malo hecho por el shortstop de los Rojos, Elly De La Cruz? Porque aquí han publicado, sin mayores explicaciones, que hasta sus compañeros de equipo lo han censurado en grande.”

Amigo Use: ¡Hasta en el beisbol infantil lo habrían criticado y despreciado!, porque violó una de las más sagradas Reglas no escritas del beisbol.

En la primera entrada del sexto inning, el zurdo de los Cerveceros, Tyler Alexander, lanzaba sin hit ni carreras, cuando De La Cruz tocó la bola. Fue out, pero intentar romper el no hit así, está prohibido.

Más adelante desapareció el no hit. Y además, los Rojos anotaron dos veces en el octavo inning, para cortar la horrible cadena de 35 entradas sin llegar a home. Habían perdido tres veces, con pizarras de 1-0.

Lázaro Batista, de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Ud. cree que Roki Sasaki, sea tan buen lanzador como Yoshinabu Yamamamoto?”

Amigo Laz: Yamamoto ya ha demostrado que puede ser excelente en Grandes Ligas. Roki no, pero sus antecedentes en Japón lo presentan como una maravilla, además solamente ha cumplido 23 años. Creo que igualmente es extraordinario.

Manuel M. Rendiles, de Madrid, pregunta: “¿De dónde eran los padres de BaBe Ruth?”

Amigo Mano: Hijos de alemanes nacidos en USA y el Babe nació en Baltimore.

Joel González H. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Los equipos invernales de México son superiores a los de la Liga de Verano?”

Amigo Jo: Por supuesto que sí. Y no por culpa ni resignación de la gente de aquella Liga, sino porque en verano tienen que conformarse con contratar a los peloteros que sobran, después que no los quieren los 30 equipos Grandes Ligas ni los 120 de las menores.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

