YES Network to debut new behind-the-scenes docuseries “The Stadium” on Monday, April 14, following Yankees postgame coverage

For the first time, the Yankees have permitted video cameras to document what goes on behind the curtain at Yankee Stadium before doors open to fans

The New York Yankees and the YES Network today announced the upcoming debut of a new docuseries — The Stadium — which takes viewers behind the curtain at Yankee Stadium, showing what takes place before gates open to fans.

In filming this series, YES has been afforded access to locations and activities in Yankee Stadium that have never before been captured.

The first episode, which focuses on the preparations that went into getting the Stadium ready for Opening Day, will premiere on the YES Network on Monday, April 14, following the Yankees Postgame Show. This episode, along with all future episodes, will also be available for streaming on YES within The Gotham Sports App.

“When you step back and think about what we do at Yankee Stadium, the population of a small city shows up to a single building in the most famous city in the world, and in a three-hour time frame, they have to enter and exit smoothly, shop for merchandise, be served hundreds of different items of food, and be entertained with music, continuously updated graphics and a performance from the best athletes in the world — all while their collective safety and security is vigilantly maintained,” said Yankees Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Doug Behar. “We also have to meticulously maintain an outdoor field through all types of weather and accommodate the wide array of outside people who come to work at Yankee Stadium, including staff from multiple broadcast networks, reporters from around the country, Yankees players and coaches, and the traveling party of the visiting team. The logistics are incredibly complex, but we pull it off because we love what we do, and we know how much it means to each and every person who steps foot inside our building.”

It’s an enormous undertaking, and The Stadium will offer fans a first-ever inside look at the planning, decision-making and demanding work involved in getting Yankee Stadium primed and ready for baseball, soccer, concerts and a multitude of other community and private events.

Every month this season, a new half-hour show will be released, and each episode will showcase a different aspect of what goes into making the building come to life.

Adding to the intimacy of the series, The Stadium will be completely narrated by Yankee Stadium’s dedicated employees, who will provide their unvarnished takes on the challenges they face in making Yankee Stadium a gleaming destination for fans and visitors from around the world.

