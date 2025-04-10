The Dodgers’ 2025 Season Dramatic Start – Dramático Comienzo de los Dodgers en 2025

“We shouldn’t believe in witches, but they certainly exist.”… Caracol TV.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: The Dodgers recently visited the White House, invited by President Donald Trump, in keeping with the tradition of honoring the team that wins the World Series. The Dodgers won it against the Yankees… When and why did this custom begin?

The Answer: The first president to invite a team to the White House was Warren G. Harding, in 1921, more than a century ago, when the New York Giants, then from New York, won the Series, coincidentally also against the Yankees. The reason for the invitation was that Harding was a big baseball fan.

More from the Dodgers

Manager Dave Roberts and star Mookie Betts had said they wouldn’t attend the President’s invitation. But they did.

The only one missing was first baseman and slugger Freddie Freeman, who suffered an ankle injury. His absence is notable because he was the World Series MVP.

Injured Pitchers

The reason the Dodgers don’t lead the NL West, but are instead in third place at 9-4, with the All Saints, San Diego, and San Francisco ahead of them, is simple. Look at their pitchers who have been or are injured: Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol, Kyle Hurt, Michael Grove, Edgardo Henríquez.

-o-o-o-

“One take is better than two I’ll give you”… Miguel de Cervantes Savedra.

-o-o-o-

Pirate Boos

At Pittsburgh Stadium, they don’t applaud the Pirates now, nor do they boo the visitors, because the 30,000-odd daily spectators are just shouting in unison at the top of their lungs:

“Sell the team… Sell the team!”

Message for owner Robert Nutting, whom they accuse of paying starvation wages to his players.

Well, the Pirates are last in the NL Central.

We Are Mourning

Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco were two of more than 130 dead in the Dominican Republic, when the roof of a nightclub collapsed during a show.

-o-o-o-

“It’s a long way off, it’s almost there”… Anonymous.

Thank you to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en Pelota in Spanish, online at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Dramático Comienzo de los Dodgers en 2025

“No debemos creer en las brujas, pero de que las hay, las hay”… Caracol TV.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Los Dodgers, visitaron recientemente la Casa Blanca, invitados por Presidente Donald Trump, y de acuerdo con la tradición de rendir honores al equipo que gana la Serie Mundial. Los Dodgers se la ganaron a los Yankees… ¿Cuándo y por qué comenzó esta costumbre?

La Respuesta: El primer presidente que invitó a un equipo a la Casa Blanca, fue Warren G. Harding, en 1921, hace más de un Siglo, cuando los Gigantes, entonces de Nueva York, les ganaron la Serie, por coincidencia, también a los Yankees. El motivo de la invitación fue que Harding era muy aficionado al beisbol.

Más de los Dodgers

El mánager, Dave Roberts, y el estelar, Mookie Betts, habían dicho que no asistirían a la invitación del Presidente. Pero fueron.

Quien faltó fue el primera base y slugger, Freddie Freeman, lesionado de un tobillo. Notable su ausencia, porque fue El Más Valioso de la Serie Mundial.

Pitchers Lesionados

El motivo por el cual los Dodgers no encabezan la División Oeste de la Nacional, sino que van terceros, con 9-4 y todos los santos encima, San Diego y San Francisco, es simple. Miren sus lanzadores que han estado o están lesionados: Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol, Kyle Hurt, Michael Grove, Edgardo Henríquez.

-o-o-o-

“Más vale un `toma´que dos ´te daré”… Miguel de Cervantes Savedra.

-o-o-o-

Abucheos Pirateños

En el estadio de Pittsburgh no aplauden ahora a los Piratas, ni abuchean a los visitantes, porque los 30 mil y tantos espectadores diarios, lo que hacen es gritar en coro y a todo meter:

“¡Vende el equipo… Vende el equipo!”

Mensaje para el propietario, Robert Nutting, a quien acusan de pagar sueldos de hambre a sus peloteros.

Bueno, los Piratas van de colistas en la División Central de la Nacional.

Estamos de Luto

Octavio Dotel y Tony Blanco fueron dos de más de 130 muertos en Dominicana, cuando el techo de un club nocturno se derrumbó durante un show.

-o-o-o-

“Falta mucho para que falte poco”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5