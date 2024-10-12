Mets’ Edwin Díaz: “We have something special here. Let’s win the World Series.”

Moments after Edwin Díaz secured the save for the Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS to advance to the NLCS - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — An hour after Edwin Díaz’s emotional ninth inning save this past Wednesday night in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, against Philadelphia, to send the New York Mets to the National League Championship Series, Latino Sports had the opportunity to interview Edwin as he, along with his teammates, coaches and their families, celebrated a NLDS clincher on Citi Field’s infield.

The following is our interview with Edwin. Enjoy!

🇵🇷 Edwin Díaz struck out Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Kyle Schwarber to seal the deal in Game 4 of the #NLDS and send the NY #Mets to the #NLCS 🔵🟠 📺: Here is our on-the-field interview with Edwin during the Mets’ NLDS clinching celebration from last night #MLB #MetsWin pic.twitter.com/3YZLWL5jyB — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 10, 2024

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports