Connect with us

Baseball

Mets’ Edwin Díaz: “We have something special here. Let’s win the World Series.”

Moments after Edwin Díaz secured the save for the Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS to advance to the NLCS - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — An hour after Edwin Díaz’s emotional ninth inning save this past Wednesday night in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, against Philadelphia, to send the New York Mets to the National League Championship Series, Latino Sports had the opportunity to interview Edwin as he, along with his teammates, coaches and their families, celebrated a NLDS clincher on Citi Field’s infield. 

The following is our interview with Edwin. Enjoy!

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball