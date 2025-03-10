Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia Shines in Overtime Loss against Rutgers

In an OT thriller at Jersey Mike's Arena this past Sunday vs. Rutgers, Minnesota's Dawson Garcia recorded 19 points and eight rebounds - Image Credit: Minnesota Men's Basketball

PISCATAWAY, NJ — On Sunday afternoon against Rutgers, Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia hit a game-tying shot with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 61 in front of 8,000 fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena. It was another big day for Garcia, who is a fifth-year senior out of Minnesota, leading the Golden Gophers this season with 19.1 points per game and 7.5 rebounds.

In the tall task of facing the duo of Rutgers’ freshman standouts Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Minnesota allowed Harper to hit the previous shot with 20 seconds left in regulation to give the Scarlet Knights a 61-59 lead that didn’t last, thanks to Garcia.

Minutes later, Bailey then hit a big shot over Garcia in OT to extend Rutgers’ lead to 65-61. Harper finished with a game-high of 22 points as both he and Bailey helped lead Rutgers seal the game in overtime, 75-67.

Latino Sports caught up with Garcia after the game and asked him about his thought process on the game-tying shot.

“In the huddle, we were saying, ‘we wanted to game it,” so that’s what the play was for — what the read was but they played it well,” Garcia told Latino Sports. “So I just decided to get downhill, that’s what they were playing and unfortunately, we had to settle for the tie.”

On playing against Bailey and Harper, he said, “It can help me at the next level and I’m sure, I’ll see those guys again soon.”

There is an outside chance both teams could meet again this season in the BIG Ten Conference Tournament. Rutgers went 15-16 with an 8-12 record in conference play, while Minnesota was also 15-16 and was one game worse in the BIG Ten with a 7-13 record. Rutgers is the 11th seed and Minnesota is the 12th seed in the BIG Ten Tournament.

Minnesota’s head coach Ben Johnson has taken notice of Garcia’s growth over the last three years.

“He’s really become a student of the game and he’s become so consistent… putting his IQ to a new level and having a much better feel for the game,” Johnson told Latino Sports.

“That last shot he hit to tie it up was a hell of a shot and that’s the type of player he is to come through in the crucial moments.

Nothing is taken for granted by Garcia, facing the ups and downs throughout his journey that includes hardships off the court. He transferred from North Carolina back home to Minnesota partially due to family tragedies.

“Injuries and losing were my biggest challenges on the court and just not bending or breaking when adversity hits,” Garcia said. “I lost a lot of family members in a pretty short amount of time.”

Despite the challenges, Garcia is proud of his family and thankful to be a Latino in Division I Basketball.

“It’s great and I think it’s awesome that I can be a 6’11 Latino playing out there because that’s rare,” he said.

The most enjoyable parts of the ride for Garcia have been the Golden Gophers’ four-game road winning streak this season, his game-winning shot against Michigan that was nearly from half court, team experiences in the locker room, and the bus rides.

It’s been a heck of a career for Garcia with 15.5 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 blocks in 131 collegiate games.

What’s Next?

Minnesota will play the first round of the BIG Ten Tournament in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, against Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. EST on March 12. Rutgers will play that same day at 8:30 p.m. EST against USC in the first round.

Both games can be seen on Peacock.

