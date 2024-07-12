Image Credit: MLB

The following was released by Major League Baseball and MLB Network – MLB Network to air extensive MLB All-Star coverage from Texas beginning this Friday, July 12; Three-time MLB All-Star Adam Wainwright joins analysts Yonder Alonso, Ryan Dempster, Mark DeRosa, Kevin Millar, Pedro Martinez, Jake Peavy, Albert Pujols, Harold Reynolds, Xavier Scruggs, Buck Showalter and Chris Young from Arlington

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to contribute to HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation this Friday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET on MLB Network

2024 College World Series-winning Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello joins MLB Network’s MLB Draft coverage this Sunday, July 14, at 7 p.m. ET

MLB Network is set to provide five straight days of live on-site coverage from the state of Texas, surrounding the 94th edition of Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic, beginning this Friday, July 12. The HBCU Swingman Classic, All-Star Futures Game, MLB Draft, All-Star Media Day, All-Star Red Carpet Show, the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight and Intentional Talk are among MLB Network’s All-Star programming highlights.

Originating from Arlington, Greg Amsinger, two-time All-Star Ryan Dempster, Mark DeRosa, Robert Flores, Lauren Gardner, Kevin Millar, Melanie Newman, Dan O’Dowd, three-time All-Star Jake Peavy, 11-time All-Star Albert Pujols, two-time All-Star Harold Reynolds, Siera Santos, Xavier Scruggs, 1995 American League All-Star manager Buck Showalter, Adnan Virk, three-time All-Star Adam Wainwright and 2010 All-Star Chris Young will contribute to MLB Network’s extensive programming.

Celebrating its 15th network anniversary all year, MLB Network is covering its 15th All-Star Game in 2024, dating back to its first in 2009:

Friday, July 12:

HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation at 8 p.m. ET:

The second annual HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation (YDF) will feature some of the best baseball student-athletes from Division-I programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Seattle Mariners play-by-play broadcaster Dave Sims, MLB Network analyst Reynolds and Emily Haydel, MLB Develops’ The Program social media correspondent, will call the game, plus Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. will contribute to the telecast.

Saturday, July 13:

All-Star Futures Game at 4 p.m. ET:

Featuring baseball’s top Minor League prospects, MLB Network will air the 2024 All-Star Futures Game live at 4 p.m. ET, with Newman (play-by-play), DeRosa (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call from Globe Life Field. The game will be simulcast on MLB.tv, MLB.com and in the MLB App.

Sunday, July 14:

10 a.m. ET, MLB Futures Skills Showcase – MLB Network will air the brand-new hitting skills competition featuring Futures Game players, with commentary from DeRosa and Mayo. The new hitting competition will bring the video game experience to life and guarantees fans the opportunity to see top prospects display their all-around hitting abilities in a fun and competitive environment beyond the presentation of the annual Futures Game.

MLB Draft presented by Nike at 7 p.m. ET:

MLB Network will produce comprehensive coverage of the MLB Draft Opening Night presented by Nike for the 16th consecutive year. MLB Network will air the first two rounds on Sunday, July 14, beginning live at 7 p.m. ET from Cowtown Coliseum. Pick-by-pick analysis and breakdowns throughout the night will be provided by MLB Network’s Amsinger, Newman, O’Dowd, Reynolds, Scruggs, Marquee Sports Network’s Lance Brozdowski, MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis, Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo, and University of Tennessee head baseball coach and 2024 Men’s College World Series champion Tony Vitello. Interviews with newly-drafted players, extensive highlight packages, footage from Club draft rooms, player profiles and interviews with front office personnel will be part of the telecast. MLB Network’s Draft Pre-Show presented by Nike, including contributions from MLB Network’s Showalter, will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Monday, July 15:

Live coverage from Arlington features Media Day press conference, Intentional Talk and MLB Tonight:

1 p.m. ET, All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona – Santos, Dempster and Kid Mero will call the action. Among the lineup of celebs who are scheduled to play include actress Gina Rodriguez, Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández, TV and radio personality Bobby Bones, reality-TV personalities West Wilson (Summer House) and Matt James (The Bachelor).

2 p.m. ET, MLB Tonight: All-Star Media Day presented by Mastercard – Flores, Gardner, Peavy and Young welcome MLB’s All-Stars to Texas.

5 p.m. ET, Intentional Talk presented by FanDuel – Working their second All-Star Game together, co-hosts Dempster, Millar and Santos set the stage for the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

6 p.m. ET, MLB Tonight presented by T-Mobile – Peavy, Pujols, Reynolds, Santos, Virk, Wainwright and Young visit with the biggest stars in the game on-set from Globe Life Field.

MLB Tonight presented by T-Mobile will recap the T-Mobile Home Run Derby immediately following its conclusion, plus MLB Network will re-air the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona at 1 p.m. ET with Flores, Gardner and Santos on the call.

Tuesday, July 16:

Live coverage from Arlington begins at 2 p.m. ET with Red Carpet Show, Intentional Talk and MLB Tonight:

2 p.m. ET, All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas – Amsinger, Reynolds, Martinez and Gardner will interact with all of the 2024 All-Stars as they make their way to Globe Life Field. Flores and Young will complement the telecast with social-first content.

5 p.m. ET, Intentional Talk presented by FanDuel – Dempster, Kevin Millar and Siera Santos will entertain and inform from the Globe Life Field set leading up to the 94th Midsummer Classic.

6 p.m. ET, MLB Tonight presented by Mastercard – Virk, Peavy, Pujols and Young will provide unapparelled access inside Midsummer Classic batting practice.

Following the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard – Amsinger, Gardner, Reynolds and Wainwright will recap every big moment from the MLB All-Star Game on MLB Tonight.

Wednesday, July 17:

MLB Network will air the Plays of the First Half presented by Gillette Labs at 2 p.m. ET and Statcast Best of the First Half presented by Google Cloud at 5 p.m. ET. For the first time since its original national airing, MLB Network will air the July 2008 HBO special with Bob Costas, featuring a special interview with Hank Aaron and Willie Mays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The 2024 West Coast League All-Star Game will air live at 9:30 p.m. ET with Tyler Maun (play-by-play), Ryan Rowland-Smith (analyst) and MLB Pipeline’s Sam Dykstra (analyst) on the call.

Thursday, July 18:

MLB Network’s Virk, Yonder Alonso and Mike Lowell will set the stage for MLB’s second half on MLB Tonight: Second Half Preview at 6 p.m. ET.

In addition to its on-air content, MLB Network will bring fans behind-the-scenes during All-Star Week across its Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok platforms.

