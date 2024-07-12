Mariners drub Angels by 11 in series opener

2023 AL LatinoMVP J-Rod goes 3-3 with a walk in Mariners-Angels series opener in Anaheim on Thursday night - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

ANAHEIM, CA — Latinos in the house! It is impressive that 23-year-old Julio Rodríguez, from Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic, is considered a baseball superstar. Tonight, he brings his 51-43 Mariners into Anaheim for a four-game series against the 38-54 Angels. Rodríguez, the 2022 AL Latino MVP Rookie of the Year, & 2023 AL Latino MVP.

Seattle’s starting pitcher, veteran Luis Castillo, Bani, Dominican Republic, is making his twentieth start of the year; it is also the two-hundred and first start in his career. Castillo is also the recipient of the 2023 American League Latino MVP Starting Pitcher of the Year award. The Mariners are in first place in the A.L Western division, and its pitching staff has the best ERA in the American League, which is the third best in all of baseball.

The #Mariners (51-43) and #Angels (38-54) open up a four-game set tonight here in Anaheim, as the All-Star break is just around the corner ⚾️ On the mound: 🇩🇴🏆 RHP Luis Castillo, 2023 AL #LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year vs. RHP Jack Kochanowicz#TridentsUp #RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/AgRq1tvLUN — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) July 12, 2024

The Angels started rookie Jack Kochanowicz, who was making his Major League debut. The six-foot-seven 23-year-old righty looked good until his fourth pitch of the game. Then he gave up a double, three singles, a hit batter, an error, and another single before retiring the side. The result after 31 pitches was a four-run Mariner lead in the first inning.

It was not the way you want to make your big league debut. He finished with a line of three innings pitched, seven hits, five runs, all earned, and one home run. He threw sixty pitches, forty-one for strikes. His replacement, lefty Kenny Rosenberg, wasn’t that much better as he gave up six runs in the six innings he pitched, including two home runs. Barry Enright, the Angels pitching coach, made so many trips to the mound that he was given an Eazy Pass!

It was an all-around great effort for the Mariners, with an 11-run, 15-hit game that included three home runs. Julio Rodríguez went three for three, including two singles, one double, and a walk, while also contributing three defensive gems in center field on diving catches. Catcher Cal Raleigh increased his team-leading home run total to 19 with his two dingers tonight. On the hill, Castillo was outstanding, pitching six innings of four-hit shutout baseball with five strikeouts.

I believe the unenthusiastic crowd of 26,747 went home disappointed.

