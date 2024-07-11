The First Blacks in the All-Star Game – Los Primeros Negros en el Juego de Estrellas

“Baseball men become business men for baseball… Business men become baseball men for business”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is 75 years since the first blacks appeared in the All-Star Game. That afternoon of July 12, 1949, at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, Larry Doby, of the Indians, was on the American League roster, and of the Dodgers, Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe, were with the National. The National beat the American, 11-7 before 32,577 spectators.

** Another July 12, but in 1955, the player with 755 home runs, Hank Aaron, played for the first time in these Classics. Mr. Aaron has the record for most appearances in such games with 24, tied with Willie Mays.

** Tuesday’s All-Star Game will be number 94. It all started in 1933. There were four years of two games each, and the game was not played in 1945 because of travel restrictions due to World War II. It was not carried out in 2020 either, due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

-o-o-o-

“I know that a computer can do the work of twenty men… but I’ll stick with the 20 men”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** The Dominican Wander Franco, 32, shortstop of the Rays, had been signed for $182 million until 2033, but he has been left without any earnings and awaiting a sentence of 20 years in prison. He is accused in his country of having had sexual relations with two underage girls.

** They have finally just revealed the causes of death of Sean Burroughs, 43, who played in the Major Leagues for seven seasons until 2012, with the Padres, Rays, Diamondbacks and Twins. Burroughs’ lifeless body was found in May in a parking lot near his car in Los Angeles. Doctors diagnosed that he died from a fentanyl overdose. After his retirement from baseball, Burroughs had been struggling with addiction to alcohol and some drugs.

** Shohei Ohtani said in an interview in Los Angeles that he completely agrees with manager Dave Roberts that he should not participate in the Home Run Derby…

** And I also think the same, admired Shohei!

-o-o-o-

“The first time I went to play as a visitor to New York, I was afraid to leave the hotel room… Later, when I was already with the Yankees, I was even afraid to stay in my room“… Jim ( Catfish Hunter.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Los Primeros Negros en el Juego de Estrellas

“Los hombres del beisbol se hacen hombres de negocios por el beisbol… Los hombres de negocios se hacen hombres del beisbol por los negocios”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hace hoy 75 años de la aparición de los primeros negros en El Juego de Estrellas. Aquella tarde del 12 de julio de 1949, en el Ebbets Field de Brooklyn, Larry Doby, de los Indios, estuvo en el roster de la Liga Americana, y de los Dodgers, Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella y Don Newcombe, estuvieron con la Nacional. Ganó las Americana, 11-7 ante 32 mil 577 espectadores.

** Otro 12 de julio, pero en 1955, jugó por primera vez en estos Clásicos, el mozo de los 755 jonrones, Hank Aaron, quien tiene el récord de más participaciones en tales juegos con 24, empatado con Willie Mays.

** El Juego de Estrellas del martes, será el número 94. Todo comenzó en 1933, hubo cuatro años de dos juegos cada uno, y no se jugó en 1945 por las restricciones de los viajes, debido a la II Guerra Mundial. Tampoco se llevó a cabo en 2020, por la pandemia de Corona Virus.

-o-o-o-

“Ya sé que cada computadora puede hacer el trabajo de veinte hombres… pero yo me quedo con los 20 hombres”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** El dominicano Wander Franco, de 32 años , shortstop de los Rays, había sido firmado por $182 millones hasta 2033, pero se ha quedado sin honorarios y esperando sentencia por 20 años de prisión. Lo acusan en su país, de haber mantenido relaciones sexuales con dos niñas menores de edad.

** Finalmente acaban de revelar las causas de la muerte de Sean Burroughs, de 43 años, quien jugó en Grandes Ligas durante siete temporadas hasta 2012, con Padres, Rays, Diamondbacks y Twins. El cuerpo sin vida de Burroughs fue encontrado en mayo en un estacionamiento, cerca de su automóvil, en Los Ángeles. Los médicos diagnosticaron que murió por una sobredosis de fentanilo . Después de su retiro del beisbol, Burroughs había estado luchando contra la adicción al alcohol y algunas drogas.

** Shohei Ohtani dijo en una entrevista en Los Ángeles, estar completamente de acuerdo con el mánager, Dave Roberts, en que no debe participar en el Jonrón Derby…

** ¡Y yo también opino lo mismo, admirado Shohei!

-o-o-o-

“La primera vez que fui a jugar de visitante a Nueva York, tenía miedo de salir de la habitación del hotel… Después, cuando ya era de los Yankees, ya tenía miedo hasta de quedarme en mi habitación”... Jim (Catfish) Hunter.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5