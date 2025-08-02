MLB to donate the field at Bristol Motor Speedway to ETSU following the MLB Speedway Classic

Major League Baseball announced that following the conclusion of the MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com, the playing surface used for Saturday’s contest between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will be donated to East Tennessee State University.

Following the regular season contest at Bristol Motor Speedway, MLB will be donating 124,000 square feet of Diamond Series AstroTurf to ETSU, the same AstroTurf used in Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays. The donation comes as part of MLB Together, Major League Baseball’s social responsibility initiative which serves as an ongoing call to action for everyone across the game to get involved in their communities through a diverse offering of goodwill, legacy and charitable programs.

ETSU is an accomplished Division I baseball program that has produced 45 players selected in the MLB Draft, including one in each of the last three years. Along with Atlanta’s third round selection of ETSU alumni Cody Miller in this year’s Draft, four other products of ETSU have been selected by the Braves, and two additional alumni by the Reds. The University will receive this donation following their 41-17 season, in which they tallied the second most wins in a season in school history.

In preparation for MLB’s first American or National League game ever in Tennessee, which will also break the all-time MLB regular season attendance record, the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway was transformed into a Major League quality field. Features of the field include: 340 tons of infield clay, 450 wall pads around the field perimeter, an estimated 80,000 square feet of protective netting, and more. The field also includes two full bullpens, a 40’ x 80’ batter’s eye in center field, 275 Musco light fixtures, 1,431 feet of temporary field perimeter fencing, and two foul poles, each standing at 60’. The dimensions of the field at Bristol are as follows: 330’ down both foul lines; 400’ straightaway center; 375’ to the right field gap; and 385’ to left field gap.

