Alonso’s Milestone Home Run Had Smith Surprised

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Dominic Smith, a former Mets 2013 first round draft pick had that up-and-down career at Citi Field, injuries and at times lack of playing time. He was consistent when in the lineup and always said his best playing days were in New York.

Though the Mets went in another direction with Smith. Again, injuries put him on the shelf. The business of baseball at times can be all about finding another catalyst in the lineup, Smith was no longer in the Mets plan.

They went in another direction. Smith was non-tendered, he always managed to rebound after six years in New York. Roster spots with the Nationals, Red Sox, and Reds. Signed to minor league contracts and released, including an invite with the Yankees to spring training prior to the 2025 season.

And then the Giants called, in need of some help at first base and off the bench. He returned to Citi Field this weekend for a three game series against his former team, though many of the faces have changed.

Though a longtime teammate remains, Pete Alonso, who achieved a career milestone Saturday against the Giants. Alonso with a three-run homer in the first inning gave the Mets a 3-0 lead, his 24th of the season and the second player in franchise history to hit 250 home runs, joining fan=-favorite Darryl Strawberry.

Alonso said the home run was special after the Mets 12-6 win which also snapped their four-game losing streak and evened the three-game series.

“I was happy to help the team right there especially in the first inning,” he said. “I thought that set the tone well,” commenting about Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor getting on base prior to his at-bat.

Smith, who hit a game-tying two-run homer in the third inning extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. And three consecutive RBI games signifies his playing time with the Giants leads to more consistent at-bats.

And when you flashback to 2019, it was Alonso and Smith competing for the first base position. Smith would be regulated to the backup player at first and in the outfield, though contributed with important hits.

Smith, though, has never lost contact with Alonso. They trade text messages back-and forth. They encouraged each other, though Smith was surprised when asked about Alonso achieving a milestone.

“One of the best power hitters in the game,” Smith said about his former teammate in the visiting clubhouse. “I’ve seen him as a young kid come up and break the rookie home run record. Obviously no record is really out of reach for him, especially the way he can swing it.”

Smith always marveled about Alonso’s good eye at the plate. He marveled about the size of Alonso, the adjustments, and his power to hit home runs. After the home run, Alonso also got on base with a walk, and a double to right in the eighth inning led to a run.

“For me, I want to capitalize on opportunities when presented and help the team win,” said Alonso. “That’s all I am concerned about. The record is something that is really special and it’s meaningful, but right now in the heat of it I’m not too focused on it or worried about it.”

He added “I’m focused on wins and what I can do to help this team win each game. We are in the thick of a playoff race right now. This is all team focus.”

Smith, though, is providing depth and consistency as the Giants (55-56) lost for the 13th time in their past 16 games. They continue their hopes to make inroads in the NL West, trailing first place Los Angeles but closer to a NL Wild Card, 6.0 games for a third and final spot.

“One pitch at a time, trying not to do so much,” Smith said about himself and the team. “It’s a beautiful ballpark (Citi Field), the fan base is great here. We just have to go back to the drawing board and go for a series win tomorrow.”

And of course Smith will see Alonso one more time Sunday afternoon, though very unlikely the Giants and Mets will meet in the postseason. Regardless, Alonso is that significant part of the Mets lineup and Smith continues to prove he is an important cog in the Giants lineup.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports