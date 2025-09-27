Most Popular MLB Jerseys For 2025 Regular Season

NEW YORK, NY — As Major League Baseball enters its final regular season weekend, many of the league’s most popular players are helping their Clubs clinch Postseason spots and jockey for position in a push to the World Series presented by Capital One. More than half of the 20 most popular player jerseys are en route to October Baseball with MVP candidates Shohei Ohtani (#1) and Aaron Judge (#2) pacing the rankings once again.

Ohtani has held MLB’s most popular player jersey since 2023 and is now the fourth Major Leaguer to wear the most popular jersey in baseball for three seasons in a row after his teammate Mookie Betts (2020-22), Judge (2017-2019) and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (2010-2012); MLB began tracking the most popular jerseys with the 2010 season.

Freddie Freeman (#3) and Betts (#4) join their Dodgers All-Star teammate in the top five while the retiring Clayton Kershaw (#12) rounds out the Dodgers contingent. Kershaw, who announced his retirement last week after a stellar 18-year career in Los Angeles, finished the season with his jersey in the top 20 for the 12th time in his career (2013-2022; 2024-25).

In addition to the familiar superstar jerseys at the top of the rankings released jointly today by MLB and MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI), four young All-Stars finished their seasons in the top 20 for the first time in their respective careers: Jarren Duran (#13), Pete Crow-Armstrong (#16), Major League ERA leader Paul Skenes (#18) and Major League home run leader Cal Raleigh (#20).

The Postseason begins Tuesday, Sept. 30 with the four Wild Card Series on ABC and ESPN platforms.

Most Popular MLB Player Jerseys of 2025

Based on sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since Opening Day

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers Aaron Judge, New York Yankees Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers Francisco Lindor, New York Mets Juan Soto, New York Mets Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies Jose Altuve, Houston Astros Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs Pete Alonso, New York Mets Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates Manny Machado, San Diego Padres Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Information courtesy of Major League Baseball

