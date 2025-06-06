MVP signs Puerto Rican Olympian and Undefeated Top-Ranked WBA, WBC and WBO Contender Yankiel Rivera

Image Credit: WBO

MVP continues its commitment to developing the next generation of Puerto Rican boxing stars with Rivera who will make his MVP promotional debut in summer 2025

NEW YORK, NY – June 6, 2025 – Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the addition of Puerto Rican Olympian Yankiel “El Doctorcito” Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) to its elite roster of world-class fighters. Rivera, who is currently ranked #1 by the WBA, #5 by the WBC, and #7 by the WBO in the flyweight division at 112lbs, will make his debut under the MVP banner at an upcoming event in summer 2025.

From Toa Alta, Puerto Rico by way of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, 27-year-old flyweight sensation Yankiel Rivera holds an undefeated record and currently reigns as the WBA Continental, WBC Silver, and WBO Intercontinental flyweight champion at 112 lbs. Rivera launched his standout amateur career in 2014 and quickly rose through the ranks, capturing Puerto Rico’s National Championship at 108 lbs in both 2015 and 2016. In 2017, he transitioned to the 114-pound division, where he remained unbeaten at the national level, claiming the national championship title five years in a row from 2017 through 2021. Internationally, Rivera earned bronze medals at the 2018 Central American Games and 2019 Pan American Games, and competed twice in the world amateur championships. Campaigning as a flyweight, he became Puerto Rico’s sole boxing representative at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Rivera turned professional in September 2022 with a first-round TKO over Jose Antonio Jimenez, followed by a third-round TKO win over Ramon Velasquez that November.

He appeared on MVP’s Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz undercard in February 2023, facing Fernando Diaz and earned a unanimous decision victory. In February 2024, he claimed the then-vacant WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles with a unanimous decision over Andy Dominguez Velasquez. He followed that up in June 2024 by capturing the vacant WBO Intercontinental title via unanimous decision against Victor Efrain Sandoval. In his most recent outing, Rivera defended his titles with a dominant fourth-round TKO of Angel Gonzalez in December 2024. Now, he embarks on the next chapter of his career under the Most Valuable Promotions banner, with his next fight slated for summer 2025.

“I believe everything happens for a reason. And I firmly believe MVP is the company that will take me to the very next level,” said Yankiel Rivera. “This is an additional motivation for my next fight. Nobody is stopping me. And I am convinced MVP is the perfect choice to take me to a world championship. I want to thank MVP, my Manager, Peter Kahn, for making this happening. Thank you Jake Paul for giving me a chance.”

“Yankiel’s signing is a natural extension of our mission at MVP to identify and elevate the next generation of Puerto Rican boxing talent,” said Amanda Serrano. “I was so proud to watch him represent our small but mighty island as Puerto Rico’s lone boxing Olympian in Tokyo. Just two years later, he made his mark on the undercard of my historic fight against Erika Cruz—when I became Puerto Rico’s first Undisputed champion. It’s an honor to welcome Yankiel to the team, and I can’t wait to continue building the Boricua boxing legacy together.”

“MVP is a global company, but the heart and soul of our success is Puerto Rico based,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. ““Yankiel Rivera is one of the most exciting rising stars in boxing and a strong addition to our rapidly growing MVP roster. As the island’s sole boxing representative at the Tokyo Olympics, he carried Puerto Rico’s legacy on the global stage—and he’s continued that momentum with an undefeated pro career and multiple titles. With Yankiel now joining Amanda Serrano, Jan Paul Rivera, Krystal Rosado, and Alexis Chaparro, we’re proud to continue building a powerful foundation of Puerto Rican talent at MVP. We’re deeply committed to the island’s boxing future, and we can’t wait to showcase Yankiel’s brilliance this summer.”

Rivera joins MVP’s elite roster of athletes and up-and-coming talents including international superstar Jake “El Gallo” Paul, boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner, Boxrec’s #2 greatest pound-for-pound women’s boxer of all time and former UFC 135lb champion Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm, MVP’s first homegrown champion, the new WBO super middleweight champion Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green, reigning unified bantamweight world champion and Boxrec’s #1 pound-for-pound female boxer Dina Thorslund, IBF and Ring Magazine super middleweight world champion at 168lbs Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall, WBC super lightweight interim world champion at 140lbs Chantelle “Il Capo” Cameron. English boxing phenom and unified 122lb super bantamweight world champion Ellie Scotney, IBF bantamweight world champion at 118lbs Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs), Spain’s WBA Interim featherweight world champion at 126lbs Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO), multi-talented megastar Javon “Wanna” Walton, India’s most successful professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, top-ranked lightweight “Prince” Lucas Bahdi, Puerto Rican sensation Krystal Rosado, three-time US national boxing champion and high-fashion model Alexis “Chop Chop” Chaparro, Puerto Rican National Team star Jan Paul Rivera, 2x Canadian Olympian and amateur world champion Tamm Thibeault, 2x US national amateur champion and rising bantamweight star Alexander “The Alley Cat” Gueche, Nigeria’s 126lb featherweight Elizabeth Oshoba, the multi-talented Somali-British boxer, activist, and high fashion model Ramla Ali, Costa Rica’s 20-year-old undefeated WBC Youth light flyweight world champion Naomy Valle, 15x US national amateur champion Nat “No Love”’ Dove, two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley, undefeated Mexican prospect Yolanda “Pitayita” Vega, and welterweight powerhouse Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin.

For more information, follow on X via @MostVPromotions, @JakePaul, and @YankielBoxeoPUR or on Instagram via @MostValuablePromotions, @JakePaul, and @yankiel_doctorcito.

