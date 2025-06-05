“Scooter” Disciplined and Prepared for Saturday

Image Credit: @iamscootdavis/@t3visualproduction on Instagram

NEW YORK, NY — The undefeated Deric “Scooter” Davis (6-0 , 6 KOs) from Washington DC is prepared for his next fight vs. Naheem Parker this Saturday, June 7th, in Norfolk, VA, on the undercard of a Top Rank ESPN televised card highlighted with WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis’ first title defense against Edwin De Los Santos (Dominican Republic).

After two straight wins including a March 1st encounter at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. NY, defeating Jamal Johnson with a first round TKO on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Jr lightweight title bout, “Scooter” returns towards increasing his undefeated streak.

When asked how the name “Scooter” originated, the 22-year old said his grandmother had a huge impact on him before he was even born.

“I was still in my mom’s stomach and she seen it on a shirt. She was saying, ‘we’re gonna have a little Scooter.’ From that point on, I’ve been Scooter. My parents don’t call me by my real name. My dad is Deric and I’m Scooter.”

Fighters are known to come from difficult environments and many with a harsh childhood, different though with Davis. He was blessed with growing up in a loving household.

“They (his parents) tell me that I can just go and strive for my goals,” he said. “They got my back. Now, I be trying to repay them for everything they did for me, what they still continue to do. That’s the chip on my shoulders, that’s the hunger when I’m working out. Of course I’m fighting for me but it’s to take care of them too so they don’t gotta do anything anymore.”

Although Davis is undefeated, a successful training camp is always needed because it can’t always go his way. Lack of preparation leads to an advantage to an opponent. He is not one to be lackadaisical and training skills are carried in the ring on fight night.

“A successful training camp is a 12-week camp,” he says. “No contact with women. Strength and conditioning training in the morning, 6 or 7AM and then my boxing in the morning too, about 11 o’clock till about 2pm. And then it depends on how my body is feeling, I’ll get in another workout at home. Being mentally sharp, get myself into that mode of, ‘I gotta become a killer.’”

“A lot of people are going to jump on your bandwagon when you win. They’re gonna love you, they’re gonna say they can do a lot of things for you. Everybody wants to be a part of your team when you’re winning. It’s scary. I don’t even know you like that. I gotta see what’s your angle? I don’t want to sell myself for it. I want to make sure everything is the right move and it’s calculated. You only get one shot in this career and I want to make sure my every move is the best move.”

The bond Davis has with his parents are so strong that nothing is unknown or unrecognized when other people want to provide him with minimal or major opportunities. They have shared a solid foundation of trust, unbreakable. Other fighters have instances where parents can use their own child for fame and money. Instead, it’s the other way around for Davis and his family. They care about his well being and don’t interfere with a potential future star in the early stages.

“The discipline… the behind the scenes as far as the sacrifices that you gotta do,” he said. “I don’t have time to just go and be in Miami to have fun. Even after this fight, I’m going to come back to the gym on Monday like a regular day. I know some fighters who cut corners and it’s very hard. Missing important events.”

He had to miss his grandmother’s birthday of lighting candles and do things in remembrance of her when she passed away. He knew he wasn’t going to be able to go when he was sent the information about this event.

“I gotta stay laser-focused with trying to accomplish a goal with the most I can. People don’t understand why I’m wasting my youth years on this and I always say, you’re going to see,’ because I know where I’m going to be at 35 and 40, and the things I’m gonna be doing. Let’s see where you’re going to be at.”

In the next three years, he envisions being a title contender or holding a championship with any of the various sanctioning organizations. But two of his biggest goals are highlighting a pay-per-view event, ranked, and in the pound-for-pound categories.

In Davis’ opinion, boxing fans will expect to see him perform dominantly and explosively Saturday evening at the Scope Arena vs. Parker. He is ready to show the world about continuing his rise as a young and promising prospect.

In boxing, it’s about a dream and reality. Except this “Scooter” is quickly becoming one of those to go ahead of the pack.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports