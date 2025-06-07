Oh No “Teo” Boxing Drama

Image Credit: Ring Magazine

NEW YORK, NY — Something isn’t right with Teofimo Lopez, then again the WBO junior welterweight champion now flirting at welterweight has a tendency of going off script. Though this is boxing and not the WWE. He has become the Ryan Garcia of 2025 and that says a bundle. Garcia had his setbacks last year with a year suspension due to testing for using illegal PEDs after a dominant win over Devin Haney, a fight that was ruled a non-contest.

As Garcia admitted to fighting mental illness and credit to overcoming that, Lopez has never been implicated about using banned substances. But this is boxing and there is always a need for drama.

Lopez has added to the significance of an elite fighter, though the mental state at times leaves much to question about his well being. An insult to Turki Al-Sheikh who reportedly put $11 million on the table to fight Haney in Saudi Arabia got nasty.

Lopez with a tirade, looking more to move over to welterweight and oppose Jaron “Boots” Ennis for the IBF title, a takeover again in a division for Lopez who had a distinction of unified lightweight champion. Lopez wanted Ennis, less money, Turki put Haney on the table for August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

Haney reportedly signed his end of the deal, Lopez turned around and rejected the fight, he said, “Don’t let anyone tell you how to live, it’s your life for a reason!” However, the reason Lopez is not fighting Haney? The statement from his representative Keith Connolly to the Ring Magazine:

“Personal reasons that I will keep confidential. We want to thank His Excellency (Turki) for the opportunity and everything he has done for Teo. We planned on fighting but what was going on he (Teo) wanted to make sure he was 100% right mentally and physically and August was just too quick of a turnaround.”

Key word here is mentally, flashbacks of the Garcia dark cloud that hovered over his head. Keywords of quick turnaround? Lopez last fought May 1, the Ring Magazine Turki disaster in Times Square NYC. Lopez defended his title in an otherwise interesting but not spectacular 12-round fight with Arnold Barboza Jr.

The fight with Haney would have been contested at a catch weight of 145. Span in between fights? Three months give or take, champions are trained to fight more than once a year, then again they are no longer old school who were accustomed to defending championships three or four times in a calendar year.

So I don’t buy a quick turnaround here, Mentality more is about the 27-year old Lopez, a social media phenom now like Garcia. He continues to be social, every place, all over town. He parades around with messages on X:

“This is why belts matter,” he says, flaunting stylish sunglasses and outfits of exotic colors. “People talk about winners but you’ll never see someone speak about losers.”

Haney, 26, a former undisputed lightweight champion will move on, so says his trainer and Dad Bill, sometimes also an albatross to his son. He said, “Me and Devin are committed to delivering the biggest fights in boxing, If Gordo ain’t ready, Gordo ain’t ready.”

Pure boxing theatre. Oh, Lopez and Haney will eventually fight, it always happens, then again the mentality of Lopez is a concern here. Garcia took a year off his suspension and the penalty. He got his head together. Now it’s time for Teofimo Lopez to get that mentality right. I like him, media friendly, and overall an outstanding fighter. But there is a concern for his well being, Connelly stated that. This is not about the money.

Throwing The Punches: Something is wrong in Mexico with figures and banned substances, the latest Jaime Munguía (Tijuana, Mexico), a former title holder who has denied testing positive after winning his anticipated rematch in early May with Bruno Surace.

Munguía avenged a stunning sixth-round loss to Surace, the December fight saw Surace, a relatively unknown fighting out of France have the round and possible upset of the year. The rematch was made and Munguía had a wide decision win in Saudi Arabia co-main event of Canelo Alvarez regaining the IBF and undisputed super middleweight titles over Willaim Skull.

Munguía has denied using exogenous an origin of testosterone metabolites that was detected in a B sample test. Though VADA required testing in training camp, he said all came back negative, Munguía is filing an appeal, awaiting a decision. The win could be overturned or thrown out of the record book,

Regardless of a similar situation and recurring in Mexico. Recall a few years ago, prior to Alvarez becoming undisputed at 168, Munguia’s trainer Eddie Reynoso was implicated. Then with Alvarez who was suspended six-months for a similar substance.

And not a unique or one-time circumstance, Mexican fighters and not in the stature of Munguía or Alvarez have been implicated. A source informed me that it’s common and fighters take a chance. The end though, boxing takes a hit. Suspensions tarnish an image and Munguía is defending himself. Alvarez who defeated Munguia last year said, “I am with him (Munguia) 100% but only he knows what happened. Eddy (Reynoso) doesn’t give him his food.”

HOF Weekend: Congratulations to the newest inductees enshrined this weekend in the International Boxing Hall of Fame—Michael Nunn, the two-time division champion at middleweight and super middleweight, Lightweight and junior welterweight champion Vinnie “Paz”(Pazienza) who shared the ring with Roberto Durán, Héctor “Macho” Camacho and Greg Haugen, who beat him for the title. His career was cut short in a serious car accident that caused temporary paralysis.

And eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao, perhaps a feat that will stand forever in boxing history and wins over Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez (four fights of drama), and losing a controversial decision, and to four-division champion Miguel Cotto, first with that accomplishment for a fighter from Puerto Rico. Though Pacquiao is coming out of retirement, four years after losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas for the WBC welterweight championship.

But not over yet for Pacquio, and perhaps improper protocol, Pacquio, 46 years of age, unranked, is attempting more history. He goes for an unprecedented ninth title when he opposes Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship, July 19 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

