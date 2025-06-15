Cruz Headed For Title Opportunity

Image Credit: Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

NEW YORK, NY — It’s rare for a fighter to achieve a milestone and championship opportunity with five previous wins and three by knockout. But Saturday evening at the Madison Square Garden Hulu Theatre, 29-year old Andy Cruz of Cuba took that major step.

Using combinations and not missing the Olympic Gold Medalist was dominant and stopped Hironori Mishiro (Japan) in the fifth round, 1 minute and 13 seconds was the official time. The exciting lightweight under the Matchroom Boxing banner earned something important in the IBF title eliminator.

Six pro fights (6-0, 3 KOs) and Cruz is in line for a championship opportunity, regardless of the critics who say he has that minimal amount of fights for a title fight. He knocked down Mishiro twice and referee Eric Dali put a halt to the contest when a third visit to the mat was imminent.

And he defeated an established contender, Mishiro (17-2-1 6 KOs) won his previous five fights. However it was the continued onslaught of Cruz with Mishiro having difficulty to gain any momentum against his opponent. It had the sold out theatre of 5,500 fans wondering when the fight would come to a halt. Though to Mishiro’s knowledge he knew from the first round what was to come. It was that barrage of punches that Cruz brought to the table.

CompuBox numbers told the story. Cruz with 47.1 power punches connected. In contrast, Mishiro could only land 24 total punches. Cruz awaits a lightweight title opportunity in quest of joining a growing fraternity of champions from Cuba.

Currently Erislandy Lara, at 42-years of age is the oldest champion on record and holds the WBA middleweight title.

“I want to say thank you as I’m really grateful for all the people who turned up,” said Cruz through a translator. “The fans of boxing that have followed me throughout my career. This is just another step to achieve my main objective, which is to become a world champion.”

But there is also a long list that could have a say in the division and where the titles belong. Cruz has promoter Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) to his advantage, And a possible opportunity could come in the later months of the year, the IBF title was vacated when Vasiliy Lomachenko announced his retirement last week. Hearn said there may be a period of time before an opportunity develops.

But the mandatory fight because of the win could come against Raymond Muratalia (Mexico), the IBF lightweight interim champion. It’s boxing politics and how the sanctioning organization decides to move along with what Hearn alludes to as a complicated process. Cruz, though, is patient as he continues to develop with a brief resume of fights.

“I’m real delighted with the team I have,” said Cruz. “When the opportunity comes you know I am going to take full advantage of my training camp and improve on my boxing skills.”

Hitchins Headed For Teofimo Or Haney: There was a build up, animosity, and almost a major brawl Thursday at the pre fight press conference because two fighters wanted to prove who would be the superior champion among the elite.

The elite that always cause some havoc in the junior welterweight division, (140) including Teofimo Lopez (WBO champion) and Devin Haney, the WBC junior welterweight with designation of champion in recess, again boxing politics.

But in the ring after Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) defeated George Kambosos Jr. (22-4, 10 KOs) in his first defense of his the IBF World Junior Welterweight title, there was Lopez congratulating the champion. And there was Hitchins, the local star from Brooklyn and Jersey City calling out Haney. The Australian and former champion had a week of intense pre-fight hostility.

But it was Hitchins in control from the opening bell and landing a brutal body shot on Kambosos Jr. for an eighth round TKO to retain his IBF Junior Welterweight Title and perfect record. Sharp punches from Hitchins began taking their toll in round three as Kambosos Jr. began to swell under the right eye. Hitchins gained confidence as the fight moved along He used an effective jab and his reach.

It became a survival game for Kambosos who raved all week about winning the lightweight title at the Garden when he defeated Lopez by split decision in November of 2021. This was the first loss in six fights for Kambosos in the United States, a majority have been held in Sydney and questions will persist as to where he goes from here with a division that is tightly contested.

Hitchins, though, is on a different level. He is the champion and numerous ways his promoter (Hearn) can negotiate for a mega fight with Lopez. Or get a guaranteed fight with Haney, the choice that Hitchens called for in the ring after his title defense. All week and at ringside seats it was Bill Haney, father and trainer of Devin who was vocal and trolling Hitchins.

“Devin Haney, F*** you, let’s fight,” Hitchins shouted and directed his words to Bill Haney, sounds that were heard on the live world live DAZN Network stream. “A few years ago, I was watching Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. go to war, and I was sitting on those stairs and I said when I get my opportunity, I’m going to make the best of it.”

He added, “With the help of Eddie Hearn and Keith Connelly, they changed my life in two years. In terms of the fight itself, I’ve been telling the boxing world that I’m the truth. If you don’t know Richardson Hitchins, now you know. I’ve been telling the boxing world I’ve been coming. They should have listened and now I’m here.”

Lopez is also managed by Connelly, so of course the negotiating for a Hitchins-Lopez match would be easier to arrange. Hearn said in a few weeks he and Connelly would sit down and proceed. Regardless it’s a scenario either way of Hitchins vs Lopez to begin the unification process of the titles. Or is it that grudge match against Haney that Hitchins is adamant about?

And to the credit of Kambosos, he never backed away from a challenge. He alluded to his fight with Lopez, two losses to Haney by unanimous decision (lightweight titles) and previously to Lomachenko losing in a bid for the IBF belt.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

