Nothing Like A Victory In A Home Opener – Mets Fans Celebrate

FLUSHING, NY — I’ve attended no fewer than twenty home openers between the Yankees and the Mets, and each one holds a special place in the hearts of fans. After months without baseball, as spring starts to blossom with flowers and Mr. Softee trucks roll through our neighborhoods, baseball begins to re-emerge—first with media coverage of Spring Training games and then, finally, with the much-anticipated Home Opener.

This is when the true fans come out—decked in team colors, full of hope, and ready to cheer. Everyone wants a victory on day one, a win that sets the tone for a season that hopefully ends with a trip to the postseason and maybe even the World Series. Fans identify deeply with their home teams. It’s not just about wearing team apparel—it’s about feeling like part of something bigger. When the team wins, the fans win too. That pride shows in how they carry themselves and how they represent their team in public.

Especially now, with so much negativity swirling around in the news and in our streets, sports—and rooting for a winning team—offers a temporary but powerful escape.

Yesterday, I had the opportunity to attend the New York Mets home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. For me, the energy outside the stadium is always the best gauge of fan excitement heading into a new season. Yesterday at Citi Field, that energy was unmistakable—different from the vibe at Yankee Stadium last week.

Citi Field offers a unique fan experience, nestled as it is in the middle of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The setting is surrounded by open space and nature, with the Mets enhancing the atmosphere by planting orange and blue flowers and trees to match the team’s colors. Unlike Yankee Stadium, where much of the parking is underground or in structures, all of Citi Field’s parking is outdoors and wraps around the stadium—perfect for pregame cookouts, tailgates, and good old-fashioned parties. Many fans even keep the party going after the final pitch, especially when the team brings home a win.

This natural, festive setting creates an electric atmosphere that doesn’t need military flyovers to elevate it—it’s already buzzing. And it only got louder when Tyler Megill, pitching his first home opener, started the game with a dominant “three up, three down” inning. The crowd erupted at every strike and every out.

In the bottom of the first, the unofficial team captain, Francisco Lindor, led off with a single to left-center that he hustled into a controversial double—initially called out, but overturned on review. The crowd was lit.

Then came Pete “Polar Bear” Alonso, who sent a half-swing rocket over the right-field wall for a two-run homer—his third of the young season.

The cheers were deafening, drowning out any planes overhead from nearby LaGuardia.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. They cruised to a 5-0 victory with strong performances across the board—including a highlight moment from their newest star, Juan Soto, who recorded his first Citi Field hit: an RBI double to score Lindor, followed by a stolen base and a run scored.

A sellout crowd of more than 43,845 fans left Citi Field with even more energy than they arrived with.

And that, my friends, is what a baseball home opener is all about.

