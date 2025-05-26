NYCFC Momentum In Tough Stretch

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Sense the momentum as NYCFC continues their tough stretch. After Hannes Wolf scored in the 70th minute Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, securing a 3-1 win over short handed Chicago Fire, coach Pascal Jansen immediately went back to work.

NYCFC again continues a three game stretch in a matter of days. Wednesday evening at Yankee Stadium and Saturday afternoon at Nashville. It’s that part of the MLS schedule that is difficult, though to NYCFC the second time in a matter of weeks they have been challenged with a similar slate of games.

A comeback victory over Chicago. Despite falling behind to a long-range strike from Philip Zinckernagel in the first half, NYCFC responded after Chicago’s Brian Gutiérrez was sent off in the 31st minute. Second-half goals from Wolf and Alonso Martínez via the penalty spot will lead to momentum.

“I’m very happy with the character the team showed in the second half,” said Jansen. “But to be fair, we made it very hard on ourselves. Being a goal down at halftime with the chances that we missed in the first half is tough, but it’s the reality. So, with the red card for the opponent, we switched gears, brought another attacker, and had to take Defender Tayvon (Gray) off.”

What was impressive, forward Mounsef Bakrar scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS season, netting the equalizer for New York City FC in the 58th minute. That alone said NYCFC has an attack that could have an impact during this stretch and will time tell come Wednesday evening in the Bronx.

“It’s a game changer because it’s one of those moments where they intercept and they go for the counterattack. And if I’m not mistaken, Mounsef ran 17 yards without the ball to intercept at the edge of the box, or even in the box. And that shows great determination but also sacrifice for the team,” Jansen said.

It was the first goal of the season for Bakrar, important also that NYCFC recorded three more points in the Eastern Conference standings. Momentum is certain now during this stretch, though not a pivotal point in the schedule. The MLS is a long stretch of a season but those points in mid October certainly will make a difference in determining postseason position and gaining home field advantage.

“I’m so happy for the win, for getting the three points and everything,” said Bakrar. “Thankful to my teammates that helped me to score my first goal for the season. And yeah, it wasn’t an easy game, it was tough. We conceded the first goal and then we turned on and we put more aggression in the front, and we got our first, second, and third goal. I’m so happy about that.”

Wolf said, “I think we had a lot of clear opportunities in the first half, but we didn’t score. And at halftime we knew we just needed that one goal, and then the game would probably be ours. And yeah, that’s what happened. I think we played a good second half.”

A good second half that can be a momentum builder towards Houston. Midfielder Maxi Moralez was credited with a second assist for Wolf’s goal, which marks his second goal contribution in the last two matches. That also is significant as NYCFC continued their attack. Houston will be looking to stop the momentum and prevent the late NYCFC offense from seeing the net.

“I think the team reacted well,” said forward Martinez. His eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot after a late foul that resulted in a second yellow card for Chicago defender Dje D’Avilla. “Head coach Pascal Jansen saw we were losing in the first half and put in another forward (Bakrar) and I think tactically he did a great job. We came away with the perfect result.”

NYCFC has scored multiple goals in each of their last two matches and for the sixth time this season.

At Yankee Stadium in five matches 3-2-0, so momentum at home for them is also playing a role. But it comes down to getting through a Houston squad (4-5-6) that comes off a 3-3 draw Saturday against San Jose at home.

Martínez also refers to how momentum built after NYCFC defeated the rival Red Bulls at Citi Field last week. Then that was a rematch of their Eastern Conference semifinal MLS CUP playoff loss last October that remained.

“Yes, absolutely,” he said. “ I think that the win (Red Bulls] gave us momentum. Now we have another home match against Houston and we’ll try to get the three points and use the next few days to fix the mistakes we made today so they don’t happen again.”

Mistakes they hope to avoid in the first half. Though NYCFC has proved they can come from behind and adjust in the second half. Adjustments and their coach making the necessary changes that resulted in their latest win.

A stretch that is tough, but NYCFC accepted the challenge in late May.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

