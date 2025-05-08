OMG: A Memory For A Padre

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — It was Jose Iglesias who ignited a Citi Field crowd, his teammates, and “OMG” became a custom part of the Mets surge to the postseason run last year. The Iglesias tune that became a hit is still on the Latin Billboard charts.

However, Iglesias and baseball business caused a parting of the ways. The Mets opted to not re-sign the veteran infielder who became that remembered cult hero with charisma, consistency at the plate, and on the field.

The San Diego Padres signed Iglesias, this came after spring training progressed as other offers did not come to the table. A higher up in the Padres command who kept tabs on Iglesias gave the go-ahead.

It was time to deliver Iglesias to San Diego, a veteran who can command a position in the infield at short or second, also deliver a timely hit in the lineup or off the bench. Last season, the Mets saw him, a 12-year MLB veteran who is a 35-year-old native of Havana, Cuba among the team’s leaders with 26 extra base hits.

He came up big during their stretch run. In the postseason rookie manager Carlos Mendoza would not hesitate to call on Iglesias. It’s difficult to understand the business of baseball, perhaps Iglesias does. Mets fans during the offseason were perplexed why the contract to return was not offered.

“Totally shocked about it,” Iglesias said about the Mets not giving him a call prior to the Yankees 4-3 walk-off and series win Wednesday evening over the Padres in the Bronx. “I did not receive any offer from them at all. That was the goal. Receive something and come back home.”

He is not bitter. But disappointment was sensed because leadership with Francisco Lindor and chemistry with the Mets was evident. Regardless, Iglesias has quickly adapted and become acclimated to the new environment with the Padres and city of San Diego.

He will always remember time with the Mets, as “OMG” became a constant at Citi Field and with fans. But he did not take that to the Padres clubhouse or west coast.

“’OMG’ belongs to the Mets,” he said. “It’s a song for everybody to listen to obviously, but ‘OMG’ is the Mets. That’s how I see it. That’s how I look at it. Every time that song plays it reminds me of the year. The ups and downs and the development of the organization.”

Though “OMG” is now a distant memory but a part of Mets history. The song is no longer played at Citi Field, perhaps, though when Iglesias and the Padres visit the Mets in September a welcome back “OMG” montage will be displayed on the huge screen in left-center.

“I’m excited,” he said about that late season series that could have playoff implications for both teams. “I cannot wait to play in the playoffs against them.”

And that is very possible If the Mets and Padres, both with two of three best records in the NL continue to compile wins at this pace. He had a dream when the Padres signed him about getting a bloop single walk-off hit that would eliminate the Mets from postseason play.

A dream, though, it was not intended with any malicious intent. Iglesias got a start at second and went 0-for-4 during the finale. Padres’ right-hander Dylan Cease flirted with a no-hit bid in the 7th inning. Iglesias had trouble as did the Yankees with Cease’s command of his arsenal.

But those days with the Mets, a ton of memories and good things. The leadership of being a teammate with Lindor, watching the Mets grow with youngsters also. The progress to what is showing now as a first place team six weeks into a long season.

“They have a great leader over there,” he said about Lindor. “Lindor is a special leader. I was just there supporting him and leading by example and just kind of be his right-hand man. Everything that happened last year was special. Especially with the younger players, how to play the game the right way, how to lead by example.”

And now leading and being an example for the Padres.

But there is that feeling over Citi Field about “OMG” hovering over the ballpark and continuing to be an inspiration for the Mets.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

