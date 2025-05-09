Tampa Bay: A Team In Disarray!

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

TAMPA, FL — ​I don’t often write negative stories, however; this one is different in that it is not criticism but rather the facts that, in my opinion, are the reasons why, after 37 games, or just under 1/4 of the season, the Tampa Bay Rays have not put a winning team on the field.

This is not a “blame game” article. At the moment, the Rays are not a good team, struggling to win games, improve their record to .500, and attempt to be competitive.

In many team sports, statistics do not tell the whole story of why a team is winning or losing. Player cohesiveness is sometimes the problem, but those outside the organization do not see the everyday ebbs and flows of their respective season.

For the Rays, one could say there is a lack of player leadership, or in other words, a “cheerleader,” if you will, that inspires and leads the team, and not in the statistics. I shall give you some numbers that many believe have contributed to the “disarray” of this Tampa Bay team.

Their winning percentage (16-21, .432) is 12th in the American League (AL) and 24th overall. At the plate, they rank ninth in the AL and 19th overall in runs scored, as well as ninth in the AL and 12th overall in runs allowed. They also have hit 31 home runs as a team and rank 12th in the AL and 22nd overall.

The starting pitching has been good, and the relief pitching has been consistent until recently—coming in at 18th overall in team earned run average.

One of the bright spots offensively has been Jonathan Aranda (Tijuana, Mexico) batting .333, one of the leaders in the AL. Yandy Díaz (Sagua la Grande, Cuba) is hitting a respectable .255, much lower than in 2023, when he led the AL in batting average with his .330 clip, but is leading the team this year in RBI with 20.

Twenty-one-year-old Junior Caminero (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) leads the team with seven home runs. Of the players who have played in 25 games or more, three are batting less than .200. An upgrade in the offense of the catchers is an immediate need.

Offensively, the Rays are struggling, but with the future return of Josh Lowe, Jake Mangum, Richie Palacios, newcomer Ha-Seong Kim, and ace Shane McLanahan bolstering the rotation, Tampa Bay hopes to turn things around quickly.

