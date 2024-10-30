One Game At A Time Approach, Volpe’s Grand Slam and more from Yankees World Series Game 4 win

Anthony Volpe hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the third inning of WS Game 4 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — There’s a long way to go in the New York Yankees’ potential World Series comeback, currently trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-1, in the best of seven Fall Classic.

A feat that has never been achieved in MLB history — overcoming an 0-3 World Series deficit.

Nonetheless, as the saying goes, ‘just win one.’

“Just winning one sets it up,” Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo said before Game 4 on Tuesday. “You got Gerrit Cole lurking tomorrow if we can get there. You got a pretty pissed off Carlos Rodón for Game 6 if we can get there. And Game 7 is always a crapshoot.”

The 35-year-old Rizzo, winning the 2016 Fall Classic with the Cubs, understands the similar yet even more daunting challenge, as Chicago historically overcame a 3-1 deficit on the then Cleveland Indians.

Much the same to Rizzo, the Yankees’ right-handed ace Cole stated in pregame: “We have to win four. Well guess what, we had to win four going into Game 1. In that respect, things haven’t changed that much. One game at a time, one pitch at a time.”

A one game at a time approach, while the framework is ultimately there for the Yankees, with the first mark getting checked off in Game 4 — winning by a final of 11-4, to extend the series to a Game 5 on Wednesday in the Bronx.

Playing key roles in the Game 4 victory, the Yankees’ first World Series game victory since November 4th, 2009, were Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Gleyber Torres, each delivering on home runs — Volpe (a go-ahead grand slam in the third), Wells (a solo-HR in the sixth), and Torres (a three-run HR in the eighth).

Two homegrown Yankees in Volpe, 23, and Wells, 25, along with Torres, 27, who New York acquired in 2016 from the Cubs in exchange for closer Aroldis Chapman. Just how you would draw it up…

“I pretty much blacked out as soon as I saw it go over the fence,” said Volpe on his third inning grand slam, the first grand slam by a Yankee in a World Series game since Game 1 of the 1998 Fall Classic (Tino Martinez).

“I think that just getting a lead was important tonight,” added Wells. “And he (Volpe) gave us that with that one swing and that was huge. It allowed us to keep the lead, keep pushing, and have aggressive at-bats.”

On the all around winning performance in Game 4, Torres noted: “Tonight we showed what we’re capable of doing as a team. We just gotta try to continue to do that.”

The Yankees, down 3-1 in the best of seven World Series, will look to carry their momentum from Tuesday’s Game 4 win into Wednesday’s Game 5 with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT at Yankee Stadium — television coverage on FOX.

