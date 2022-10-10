Predicting The Winner This Postseason Is Impossible

Joe Musgrove dominates Mets with 7 innings of 1 hit no runs baseball / Photo Credit: George Napolitano/ Latino Sports

Los Angeles, CA — With the Mets going down to the Padres in the best of three game series in New York, the Dodgers have to be feeling happy that they will be playing a team that they have beaten decisively this season. They will also not have to face the Padres’ top of the rotation pitchers until probably game 2 of their best of 5 game series. One that begins on Tuesday October 11th at 9:37 EST on FS1. What’s up with a “9:37” start?

By the way, having to search through the average cable lineup of 2000 stations to find where the games are being telecasted is exhausting! Fox, FS1, TBS, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are the networks televising the games.

But back to the Dodgers and San Diego. I see the Padres winning one game. The Dodgers are 15-4 vs them this year and are near impossible to beat in Dodger Stadium. Especially when there are over 52,000 loud Dodger fans in the ballpark.

The Dodgers and the Yankees would be a great series for a number of reasons. Including that old World Series rivalry that has transcended 40 decades, beginning in the 1940’s. But there are a lot of games to be played yet by really good teams.

One of the big obstacles for LA is the Braves. They won it all last year with a regular season record of 88-73 are the defending champs and have won 101 games this year without Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman. Pulling Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II out of their magical hat is just a testament to how good their amateur scouting and player development is. Interesting that the Padres were 89-73 this year. Could they shock the Dodgers?

All of this is just thoughts on what we have seen. No one can predict the future. If that were true, I would have won the lottery years ago. Who ever wins or loses will play out on our TV’s and in the ballparks we attend in the next few weeks. When it is all over, there will not be that many who will remember all the games but, everyone will remember the ultimate winner. And that will be the…..