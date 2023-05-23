Prohibition of women in MLB is from 1931 – Prohibición de damas en MLB es desde 1931

“They introduced me on a television program and they spoke so highly of me that I thought I had died”… Joseph McKadew.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Johnny Rodríguez H. from Armenia, Colombia, asks: “Why did the Cleveland team change their name from ‘Indios’ to ‘Guardians’?”

Friend Jo: An organization claimed that this was racism and that it harmed the memory of the aborigines, which is nonsense. It seems to me that calling the Cleveland Indians, Indians, as they have been known since 1915, is rather a tribute to all honor to the history of the natives of the United States. Also, Guardians or Guardians does not mean anything important.

Felipe Vásquez, from Maracaibo, says: “Thank you for your response to the question I recently asked you (about preparing to be a bigleaguer before). And it seems to me a lack of courtesy on the part of us, your readers, because we ask you thousands of questions and we don’t thank you for your valuable time to answer us. From me thank you on behalf of all

Altagracia Villaclara, from Atlanta, asks: “Why aren’t there women baseball players in the Major Leagues, if it is proven that we can play as well as men?”

Amiga Yaya: If you asked Commissioner Rob Manfred, he would answer that it’s because they can’t give the quality of Big League players. If you ask me, the answer is: Because in 1931, 92 years ago!, the commissioner, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, banned women in all professional baseball in the United States, and still today, in the late 21st century, it is discrimination against natural beauty, even though 76 years ago Jackie Robinson and the Dodgers ended racial discrimination.

Albino M. Dietrich, of Charlotte, North Carolina, asks, “How many strikeouts and walks did Cy Young have?”

Friend Albo: Two thousand 803 Ks. Thousand 217 BB, in seven thousand 356 innings, and 22 seasons.

Ovidio Santos, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, asks: “Why do you you think that the eight RBIs in one inning by Fernando Tatis Sr. is an unbeatable record? Nine or more can be made.”

Friend Yiyo: True, but it would be necessary to consume three or more turns in one entry, not easy. That is to say, that no less than 16 men go to bat. Add it up and please tell me?

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Prohibición de damas en MLB es desde 1931

“Me presentaron en un programa de televisión y hablaban tan bien de mí, que creí me había muerto”… Joseph McKadew.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Johnny Rodríguez H. de Armenia, Colombia, pregunta: “¿Por qué el equipo de Cleveland cambió su nombre de ‘Indios’ por el de ‘Guardianes’?”.

Amigo Jo: Una organización alegó que eso era racismo y que perjudicaba la memoria de los aborígenes, lo que es un disparate de opinión. Me parece que llamar Indios a los Indios de Cléveland, como fueron conocidos desde 1915, más bien es un homenaje a todo honor a la historia de los nativos de Estados Unidos. Además, lo de Guardians o Guardianes no quiere decir nada importante.

Felipe Vásquez, de Maracaibo, dice: “Gracias por su respuesta a la pregunta que recientemente le hice (acerca de la preparación de antes para ser bigleaguer). Y me parece una falta de cortesía de parte de nosotros, sus lectores, porque le hacemos miles de preguntas y no le demos las gracias por su valioso tiempo para respondernos. De mi parte gracias en nombre de todos

Altagracia Villaclara, de Atlanta, pregunta: “¿Por qué no hay mujeres peloteras en Grandes Ligas, si está comprobado que podemos jugar tan bien como los hombres?”.

Amiga Yaya: Si le preguntaras al comisionado Rob Manfred, te respondería que es porque no pueden dar la calidad de bigleagueresas. Si me lo preguntas a mí, la respuesta es: Porque en 1931, ¡hace 92 años!, el comisionado, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, prohibió las damas en todo beisbol profesional de Estados Unidos, y todavía hoy, en el avanzado Siglo XXI, se discrimina a la belleza natural, aún cuando hace 76 años que Jackie Róbinson y los Dodgers acabaron con la discriminación racial.

Albino M. Dietrich, de Charlotte, Carolina del Norte, pregunta: “¿Cuántos strikeouts y base por bolas dejó Cy Young?”.

Amigo Albo: Dos mil 803 Ks. Mil 217 BB, en siete mil 356 innings, y 22 temporadas.

Ovidio Santos, de San Juan, Puerto Rico, pregunta: “¿Por qué opina que las ocho carreras impulsadas en un inning por Fernando Tatis padre es un record imbatible? Se pueden impulsar nueve o más”.

Amigo Yiyo: Cierto, pero sería necesario consumir tres o más turnos en una entrada, nada fácil. Es decir, que vayan al bate no menos de 16 hombres. Saca la cuenta, por favor, y me dices.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

