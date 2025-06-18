Puerto Rican cuisine with Mama Dee’s Empanadas

Image Credit: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

SAYREVILLE, NJ — Take a bite of Puerto Rican nostalgia and tradition at Mama Dee’s Empanadas.

Located in Sayreville, New Jersey, Mama Dee’s Empanadas specializes in authentic Puerto Rican cuisine to bring the community together. Teaming up with Frank Luna last month, the loving family behind Mama Dee’s Empanadas, had Yankees’ Cuban-American catcher J.C. Escarra join in on their community festivities—making a guest appearance at their storefront for a special meet and greet, with locals and Sayreville Little League.

Steven Ruiz and his wife Dayanara’s homemade empanadas were always a hit, which led to them selling empanadas and specialty dishes underneath a tent with a table at Steven’s paintball parties, local community events, golf outings and even had boots on the ground in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria—feeding and giving back to the impacted communities on the island, first responders and volunteers.

“When people taste our food, I want them to taste the love, joy and passion we put into our cooking,” said Dayanara ‘Mama Dee’ Ruiz in an interview during the successful community event.

In 2018, collaborating with Steven’s sister Yvette Lev, the dynamic trio purchased their first food truck. By February of 2019, they upgraded and purchased a bigger trailer and in 2020, they started preparing for the up and coming catering season by purchasing in bulk their food stock making sure their inventory had more than enough to meet the demands for their clients and any other future events for that given season.

When the calendar hit March 15 of 2020, the world as we all knew it came to a swift change as the Covid-19 global pandemic hit and its subsequent lockdowns forced the trio and family from Mama Dee’s Empanadas to pivot.

With all their up and coming engagements called off and with a stockpile/inventory of food, the family made the decision to take their newly purchased food truck, and hit the streets giving free food to the local community, first responders, hospital staff and firefighters.

Serving the township of Piscataway, NJ, and the neighboring Middlesex County, the family was able to garner the love and support from their surrounding community and local city officials to eventually open up their first storefront on October 19th, 2024.

Speaking with both Steven and his sister Yvette Levy, you can tell that family is the secret recipe behind the success of Mama Dee’s Empanadas.

“I love my brother to death and I will always support his dreams and passion,” Yvette said.

“My wife and sister are the reason I am standing here today and the man I am,” Steven later stated.

When you step into Mama Dee’s Empanadas, it both feels and smells like you are taking a nostalgic trip to the past, visiting your Abuela’s (grandma) house for a Sunday dinner.

To learn more on Mama Dee’s Empanadas, you can visit their storefront on 494 Washington Road in Parlin, NJ, and/or visit their official website at MamaDeesEmpanadas.com

