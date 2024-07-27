Puerto Rico in the Paris 2024 Olympics

Image Credit: Paris Olympic 2024

Puerto Rico with a population of just over three million, will have a total of 51 athletes competing in the Paris Olympics. Many qualified for the first time and others participated in Tokyo in 2020 like Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho Quinn, who will once again compete in the 100-meter hurdles representing her mother’s Puerto Rican heritage. It is her third Olympics.

The following is list of all the Puerto Rican participants and the disciplines they will be competing in.

The wrestler Sebastián Rivera (65 kg) will go to his first Olympic Games.

Boxer Ashleyann Lozada (57 kg) is another Olympic debutant.

The sailor Pedro Fernández won his place at the Paris Olympic Games in the ILCA 7 class at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. This is his first Olympics.

Diver Maycey Vieta (10-meter platform) punched her ticket to Paris at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships. It is her first Olympic experience.

The wrestler Jonovan Smith (125 kg), Ethan Ramos (86 kg) and Darian Cruz (57 kg), two of the debutants of the delegation.

The boxer Juanma López, Jr., joined the Puerto Rican delegation in the pre-Olympic tournament that was held in the Italian city of Busto Arsizio. He is another of the competitors who is going to his first Olympic Games.2024.

Archer Alondra Rivera (recurve bow) struck out her ticket at the Pan American Qualification Tournament in Medellín, Colombia. It debuts in the Olympics.

Decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme achieved his first Olympic qualification at the Mt SAC Relays in California with a national record of 8,732 points. It debuts in the Olympics.

Tennis player Adriana Díaz is going to her third Olympics after competing in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions.

Golfer Rafael “Rafa” Campos repeats as an Olympian after his debut in Tokyo 2020.

Tennis player Brian Afanador Daniel González was also active in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, where he was the standard bearer alongside Adriana Díaz.

Tennis player Daniel González will go to his first Olympics this summer in Paris.

Shooter Yarimar Mercado (three-position rifle) is one of the veterans of the Puerto Rican delegation with her third Olympic qualification after Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Skateboarder Steven Piñeiro (park mode) placed sixth in the finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games. He’s going to his second Olympics.

Judoka María Pérez (-70 kg) is another of the national athletes who was in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Adrián Gandía, a judoka who competes in the 81 kilograms, is going to his second Olympic Games.

Swimmer Yeziel Morales will have his first Olympic experience in Paris. He will compete in the 200-meter backstroke.

Kristen Romano will swim the 200-meter medley in her first Olympic experience in Paris.

Grace Claxton was active in Rio 2016, where she reached the semifinal of the 400 meters hurdles. The athlete now repeats in Paris 2024.

Luis Joel Castro placed 13th in the high jump final in Rio 2016. He struck out a second Olympic ticket for Paris 2024.

Gabby Scott will go to her first Olympics this summer to compete in the 400 meters.

The National Women’s Basketball Team that competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and repeats in Paris 2024.

The National Men’s Basketball Team returns to the Olympics after participating in its last one in 1998.

Rachelle de Orbeta (443) will be active in the 20-kilometer walking event. It is her first Olympic appearance.

Gladymar Torres was certified by World Athletics to debut at the Paris Olympics. He will compete in the 100 meters.

Jerome Vega was also certified by World Athletics to compete in the hammer throw event. He is another of the national competitors who debuts in the Olympics.

