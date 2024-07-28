Latin American Countries in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Image Credit: Paris 2024 Olympics

CABO ROJO, PR — After watching the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremonies there is no way to not want to learn more and see many of the competitions. Here in Puerto Rico as in many other Latin countries there is a lot of interest in the number of medals won by the different Latin American countries. These Olympics promise to be an exciting event, featuring athletes from across the globe, including a strong contingent from Latin America. This region has a rich history in the Olympics, often bringing vibrant talent and enthusiasm to the global stage.

Here’s a look at the key Latin American countries participating in the upcoming Games:

Argentina 🇦🇷

Argentina’s participation will be highlighted by its excellence in team sports, particularly field hockey and soccer. The men’s hockey team, known as “Los Leones,” won gold in Rio 2016 and aims to replicate that success. Additionally, Argentina’s basketball team, historically strong, will be eager to compete against the best in the world.

Brazil 🇧🇷

Brazil, a powerhouse in various sports, is expected to have a robust presence in Paris. With a strong history in soccer, volleyball, and athletics, Brazil aims to add to its impressive Olympic medal tally. Star athletes like Rebeca Andrade in gymnastics and Italo Ferreira in surfing will be among those to watch.

Chile 🇨🇱

Chile will look to make its mark in sports like tennis, with players like Nicolás Jarry and Cristian Garín aiming for strong performances. Additionally, Chile’s participation in athletics and equestrian events showcases the country’s diverse sporting talent.

Colombia 🇨🇴

Colombia has made significant strides in sports like weightlifting, cycling, and athletics. Cyclist Mariana Pajón, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in BMX, remains a standout athlete. Weightlifters and track and field athletes from Colombia are also anticipated to perform well, continuing the country’s upward trajectory in the Olympic arena.

Cuba 🇨🇺

Cuba, famous for its boxing prowess, will bring a formidable team to Paris. Cuban boxers have a storied Olympic history, consistently winning medals. The nation will also compete strongly in athletics, wrestling, and judo. Athletes like Mijaín López in Greco-Roman wrestling is expected to be key figures.

Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

It is the nation’s sixteenth consecutive appearance at the Olympics. The following is the list of number of competitors in the Games. Note that reserves in football are not counted:

Mexico 🇲🇽

Mexico, known for its strength in diving, archery, and taekwondo, will also be a major contender. Divers such as Rommel Pacheco and Alejandra Orozco have previously brought home medals, and the nation hopes to continue this tradition. Additionally, Mexico’s football team, which won gold in London 2012, will strive for another standout performance.

Peru 🇵🇪

Peru, while historically less dominant in the Olympics, has shown promise in sports like surfing and athletics. With surfing now an Olympic sport, Peruvian surfers aim to capitalize on the country’s strong surfing culture and bring home medals.

Puerto Rico 🇵🇷

Puerto Rico has 51 athletes many qualified for the first time and a few who participated in Tokyo in 2020. History already made as both the Women’s and Men’s National Basketball Team qualified. They also have the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho Quinn and rollerblader, Steven Piñeiro who placed sixth in the final of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Conclusion

The 2024 Paris Olympics will undoubtedly be enriched by the participation of Latin American countries. These nations bring a diverse array of sports and athletes, each with the potential to achieve greatness. As the world watches, Latin America’s representatives will strive to leave their mark on this prestigious event, celebrating their rich sporting heritage and bright future.

