Q&A with Rockies’ 3B coach Andy González on Lindor, Clemente and Number of Puerto Rican-born MLB players

FLUSHING, NY — Andy González began 2025 as the Colorado Rockies’ assistant hitting coach, a job he’s relished in since 2022, but upon a 7-33 start over the team’s first 40 games this season, most, if not, all hit the fan in Mile High.

With the Rockies’ ownership and front office opting to make several coaching changes; one being the firing of manager Bud Black in early May—González also had a change of titles. From starting as the assistant hitting coach to being named the third base coach for the remainder of 2025.

Despite the organizational struggles, a start to a season that matches up with one of the worst in all of MLB history; currently sitting at 9-50 overall—González, 43, of Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, a former MLB infielder from 2007-2009 with the White Sox, Indians, and Marlins—has not let it factor into his every day coaching routines and tasks at hand.

Such as coordinating and handling certain drills for infielders of the Rockies in pregame workouts and warmups, followed by taking part in batting practice, pitching a few rounds and laying a helping hand of advice.

During his visit to Queens as the Rockies faced the Mets in a three-game series at Citi Field, Latino Sports had the chance to chat with González to discuss a trio of interesting topics. Our conversation/Q&A is provided below:

Back-to-back World Baseball Classics (2023 and 2026), Francisco Lindor was named the captain for Team Puerto Rico. What was your first reaction when you saw that news?

AG: “I was happy. It’s well-earned, he deserves to be the captain. He’s a well-recognized player all over the Major Leagues and in Puerto Rico. A lot of guys respect him. I think he deserves to be the captain again, and we just like the player. We like the person. Who else is better than him?”

What does Roberto Clemente mean to you and all of Puerto Rico?

AG: “Clemente is a big icon in Puerto Rico for every athlete. And even if you’re not an athlete in Puerto Rico, he means a lot. Not only on the field, because all the stuff that he did on the field was great and all that, but all the things that he did off the field, helping people, not only in Puerto Rico, around the world, in the Latin American countries, especially Nicaragua. That goes beyond what we want to accomplish on the field. We are very proud of Roberto Clemente, and now, athletes in Puerto Rico are just trying to mimic what Roberto Clemente did in his time.”

For this season across MLB, there are approximately 20 Puerto Rican-born players appearing in games. What’s your thoughts on that?

AG: “We actually want more players. The more, the better. We’re working on that in Puerto Rico in the Little Leagues like getting young kids more involved in baseball. There’s a lot to do in Puerto Rico now. They’re playing soccer, they’re playing a lot of basketball. There’s a lot of sports going on in Puerto Rico. But obviously, baseball has been the main sport there. So we are trying to help out as much as we can—former baseball players, Major League players and Minor League players. Hopefully, these next few years we see and we keep getting baseball players from Puerto Rico and increase that number in the Major Leagues.”

