New Book About Billy Martin’s Intimate Life – Nuevo Libro Sobre Intimidades de Billy Martin

He Spoiled the Journalists, and We Spoiled Him as Well

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – A great honor. I don’t know if I feel stunned or excited and grateful. Or all of that rolled into one mess.

Imagine! I’ve been invited to write part of a book titled, Billy Martin Faces the Press, to be published in English, Italian, and Spanish. Twelve of the journalists who covered the Yankees during Billy’s five managerial tenure will gather their experiences in the book. There are a dozen of us who became friends with Billy.

So much so that there came a time when, as manager, he would arrive at the reporters’ club after each game, after showering. We’d already written our stories, and the bartender would serve him four glasses of whiskey, water, and ice at once. It was Billy’s daily ration.

We talked about why the game that had just ended had been won or lost. Billy never singled out a player for blame for a loss. He would often say:

“If I had sent so-and-so to pinch-hit in that situation, we would have won.”

Or, “If I had called so-and-so to relieve that pinch-hitter, we wouldn’t have scored those go-ahead runs.”

These were very pleasant, entertaining, sometimes humorous conversations, and they often served as inspiration for writing intimate notes about the games on subsequent days.

“Gringo… Gringo!”

One afternoon in 1984, I was traveling from New York to Minneapolis; I was already half asleep to the sound of the plane when I heard someone whispering very close to my left ear: “Gringo… Gringo!”

It was Billy, with his usual big smile, and he said to me:

“Let’s go to first class. I have a seat next to mine.”

I had arranged with the flight attendants for me to move in. I enjoyed the amenities of that special area, and Billy told me he was going to talk to Twins owner Clark Griffith. Billy had been the Twins’ manager in 1969.

He Managed for 16 Seasons

Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who had been manager since 1973, hired and fired Billy five times as manager: 1975-1978, 1979, 1983, 1985, and 1988. He was going to bring him on to manage the club for a sixth time, in 1990, but Billy died.

Billy also managed the Twins, the Tigers, the Rangers, and the Athletics. In total, he managed 16 seasons, between 1969 and 1988, compiling a record of 1,253-1,013.

He played for 11 years, from 1951 to 1961, with the exception of 1954, when he was in the military. He played for the Yankees for seven seasons; he also played for the Athletics, Tigers, Indians, Reds, Expos, and Twins.

He batted 257, with 64 home runs, 333 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases in 63 attempts.

The Christmas Tragedy

Billy Martin died on Christmas Eve, 1989, at the age of 61, the victim of a spectacular accident when the vehicle, a rented Ford pickup truck driven by his friend William Reedy, overturned on Potter Hill Road in Fenton, New York, near Martin’s home. Reedy was later charged with negligent homicide for being intoxicated while driving.

Martin was of Italian descent. His real last name was Martino, but he officially dropped the o.

A Beloved Figure

Billy Martin was as beloved and admired as many of those inducted into the Hall of Fame, even though he hadn’t been a shining star as a baseball player.

Now, he was a good manager. Steinbrenner believed him to be the best in the world. His greatest virtue was being liked by all the players, except for Reggie Jackson, who didn’t like anyone, nor was liked by anyone, not even himself.

Billy was very pleasant, talkative, funny, easy to talk about baseball, and gentle until someone picked a fight with him. Then he would throw the first punch, very violently and to the left side of the jaw. Because of this, he invariably hit several times.

The Other Book About Billy

This new book will appear more than a decade after Bill Pennington’s Billy Martin, Baseball’s Flawed Genius, which was a huge success, selling out five editions.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

Nuevo Libro Sobre Intimidades de Billy Martin

Consentía a los Periodistas, y Nosotros los Consentíamos a Él

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Gran honor. Ignoro si me siento aturdido o emocionado y agradecido. O todo eso junto en un solo bojote (lío).

¡Imagínense!, me han invitado a escribir parte de un libro titulado, Billy Martin Ante la Prensa, a publicarse en inglés, italiano y español. 12 de los periodistas que cubrimos los Yankees durante las cinco veces que Billy fue mánager de ese equipo, reuniremos experiencias en la obra. Somos una docena que nos hicimos amigos de Billy.

Tanto, que llegó un momento cuando él, siendo mánager, al terminar cada juego, tras bañarse, llegaba al club de los periodistas, ya nosotros habíamos escrito nuestras crónicas, y el barman le servía de una vez, cuatro vasos con whiskey, agua y hielo. Era ración diaria de Billy.

Hablábamos de por qué se había ganado o por qué se había perdido el juego que acababa de terminar. Jamás Billy señaló a un pelotero como culpable de una derrota. Solía decir:

“Si yo hubiera mandado a Fulano como emergente en aquella situación, habríamos ganado”.

O, “si yo hubiera llamado a Zutano a relevar ante aquel emergente, no nos hubieran hecho esas carreras de la ventaja”.

Eran conversaciones muy agradables, entretenidas, a veces chistosas, y las cuales en muchas oportunidades, nos servían para escribir notas íntimas de los juegos en días sucesivos.

¡Gringo… Gringo!

Una tarde de 1984, viajaba yo de Nueva York a Minneapolis; y ya estaba medio dormido al compás del ruido del avión, cuando oí que me susurraban muy cerca de la oreja izquierda: “¡Gringo… Gringo!”.

Era Billy, con su sonrisota de siempre, me dijo:

“Vámonos a primera clase. Te tengo un asiento al lado del mío”.

Había arreglado con las aeromozas para que me mudara. Disfruté, pues, de las comodidades de esa área especial, y Billy me contó que iba a conversar con el propietario de los Twins, Clark Griffith. Billy había sido mánager de los Twins en 1969.

Dirigió en 16 Temporadas

El propietario de los Yankees, desde 1973, George Steinbrenner, contrató y despidió cinco veces a Billy como mánager, 1975-`78, 1979, 1983, 1985 y 1988. Y lo iba a llevar a dirigir el club por sexta oportunidad, en 1990, pero murió Billy.

También dirigió Billy a los Twins, los Tigres, los Rangers, y los Atléticos. En total, fue mánager en 16 temporadas, entre 1969 y 1988, para dejar record de 1.253-1013.

Había jugado durante 11 años, 1951-`61, con excepción en 1954, cuando estuvo en el servicio militar. Fue pelotero de los Yankees durante siete temporadas; y también vistió los uniformes de Atléticos, Tigres, Indios, Rojos, Expos y Twins.

Bateó para 257, 64 jonrones, 333 impulsadas y 34 bases robadas en 63 intentos.

La Tragedia en Navidad

Billy Martin murió en la noche de la Navidad de 1989, a los 61 años de edad, víctima de aparatoso accidente al volcarse el vehículo, una camioneta Ford rentada, que conducía su amigo William Reedy por Poter Hill Road, en Fenton Nueva York, cerca del hogar de Martin. Reedy fue acusado de homicidio negligente por estar borracho mientras conducía.

Martin era descendiente de italianos. Su real apellido era Martino, pero él se quitó la o oficialmente.

Un Personaje Amado

Billy Martin era tan querido y admirado, como muchos de los que han sido elevados al Hall de la Fama, sin haber sido estrella rutilante como pelotero.

Ahora, sí era buen mánager. Steinbrenner lo creía el mejor del mundo. Su mayor virtud, era ser querido por todos los peloteros, a excepción de Reggie Jackson, quien no quiere a nadie, ni es querido por nadie, ni siquiera por él mismo.

Billy era muy agradable, dicharachero, chistoso, amigo de conversar sobre beisbol, gentil hasta que alguien le buscaba pelea. Entonces tiraba el primer puño, muy violento y sobre el lado i

zquierdo de la mandíbula. Por eso, invariablemente pegaba varias veces.

El Otro Libro Sobre Billy

Aparecerá este nuevo libro más de una década después que saliera a la venta, Billy Martin, Baseball´s Flawed Genius” (Billy Martin, El Genio Defectuoso del Beisbol), de Bill Pennington, que fue un total éxito, con cinco ediciones agotadas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

