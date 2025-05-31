MLB commemorates fifth annual Lou Gehrig Day

30 special 2025 Lou Gehrig Day autographed cards from Topps will be auctioned to raise funds for ALS research; June 1, 2025 marks the centennial of the start of Lou Gehrig’s famous consecutive game streak

Major League Baseball, in coordination with all 30 MLB Clubs and various partners, today announced Baseball’s efforts to honor the fifth annual Lou Gehrig Day and raise awareness for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. On this special day, held annually on June 2nd, “4” decals designed in Yankee uniform color & font will be worn on all player, manager and coach uniforms. Clubs who are not scheduled to play on June 2nd will recognize Lou Gehrig Day this year on Sunday, June 1st, 100 years to the day of the start of his consecutive games played streak.

MLB’s efforts will raise awareness and funds for ALS research and highlight the work of the groups and individuals who are pursuing cures. The league also will remember the legacy of Gehrig and people who have been lost to the disease which bears his name.

On Lou Gehrig Day MLB will raise awareness for ALS in the following ways:

ON-FIELD:

All players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear a special “4” decal on their uniforms (upper left chest) designed in Yankee uniform color & font to honor Lou Gehrig and acknowledge 2025 being the fifth Lou Gehrig Day.

Red “4-ALS” wristbands will be available to be worn in-game. In addition, commemorative base jewels and lineup cards will be used during games.

IN-STADIUM & BROADCAST:

A commemorative video and localized club-specific activations will take place prior to games.

An illuminated “4” will be displayed in each TV broadcast booth, which will remain a tradition for years to come.

MLB NETWORK & MEDIA BROADCAST PARTNERS:

MLB NETWORK – MLB Network will honor Gehrig’s legacy and raise awareness for ALS through a new Lou Gehrig Day tribute video, which will air within Emmy-nominated MLB Central this Monday at 10 a.m. ET. This video will be shown in MLB ballparks beginning on Sunday, June 1st and lasting through Lou Gehrig Day.

DIGITAL MEDIA

MLB.com – MLB.com will have extensive editorial content and coverage of Lou Gehrig Day, with a special feature on Lou Gehrig Day activities across the league and Gehrig’s legacy.

SOCIAL MEDIA – MLB Social Media platforms will honor Gehrig and the ALS community in a variety of ways including highlighting legends in attendance and other notable activity throughout the day.”

MLB CLUB & PARTNER ACTIVATIONS

MLB CLUBS – A rundown of MLB Club Lou Gehrig Day activations can be seen at this link (with more to be announced leading up to June 2nd).

MLB AUCTIONS – Beginning on June 1st, MLB will run a special charitable auction at MLB.com/LGDayAuction to benefit The Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Mass General. The auction will feature commemorative one-of-a-kind MLB authenticated autographed Lou Gehrig Day TOPPS NOW cards (one for each MLB Club) with each player selected by Sarah Langs, MLB Researcher and Reporter battling ALS. Each player was selected by Sarah who has a connection to Lou through their passion for the game, unique statistical connection, or support for the ALS community. Also, as part of this auction, fans can bid on a Priceless® New York Yankees™ experience provided by Mastercard.

ALS FACTS:

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells and pathways in the brain and spinal cord. When these cells die, voluntary muscle control and movement dies with them. Patients in the later stages of the disease are paralyzed, yet in most cases, their minds remain sharp and alert.

Currently, there are no cures for ALS or effective treatments to stop the progression of the disease. There are some treatments that slow disease progression. People get the same terminal prognosis today that Lou Gehrig did 80+ years ago.

ALS causes the progressive degeneration of motor neurons, resulting in muscle weakness and atrophy. There is an urgent need to understand the biology of ALS and to develop effective therapies.

ALS can affect anyone of any age, gender, or race. The number of people with ALS is increasing.

The average cost of care for those with ALS often provide a significant financial burden.

HISTORY OF BASEBALL’S SUPPORT OF ALS COMMUNITY:

Baseball has had a long-standing commitment to supporting the movement to end ALS. Previous efforts have included:

In 2021, MLB established Lou Gehrig Day as a league-wide day on the baseball calendar. Each year on June 2, MLB together with our Clubs recognize Lou Gehrig’s courage and character while uplifting patients, families and their caregivers in the fight against ALS.

In 2019, MLB and all 30 MLB Clubs raised funds through the annual Winter Meetings Charity Auction to benefit five ALS organizations – ALS CURE Project, Healey Center for ALS at Mass General, The ALS Association, Project Main Street, and ALS Therapy Development Institute.

In 2017, MLB supported the ALS Association’s “Home Health Initiative” through the MLB Fights ALS campaign, which was a league-wide fundraising effort in early August of that year. Beginning with an initial contribution from Major League Baseball, the effort sought to generate additional funds for the Home Health Initiative, which helps provide in-home care to individuals and families affected by ALS.

In 2014, MLB, its Clubs and its players supported the wave of millions of dollars raised through the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which led to new discoveries that have advanced the search for cures.

In 2009, MLB formed the initial “4-ALS” charitable campaign to raise funds for four ALS organizations and to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Gehrig’s retirement speech.

Historically, MLB and Clubs have supported several ALS-focused organizations in raising funds and general awareness about the disease.

For more information on Lou Gehrig Day or MLB Charities, please visit MLBTogether.com or MLBTogether.com/4ALS.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

