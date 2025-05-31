The People Behind The New York Mets

Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Since the franchise’s inaugural season in 1962, the New York Mets have been a cornerstone of Major League Baseball—built on more than just the talent on the field. Fans flock to Citi Field, not only for competitive games but also to cheer on star veterans like Francisco Lindor (2016 AL LatinoMVP & 2024 NL LatinoMVP), Pete Alonso, and Starling Marte, alongside rising young talents such as Mark Vientos, Luisangel Acuña, and Brett Baty.

Adding to the excitement this 2025 season is the blockbuster arrival of Juan Soto—the highest-paid player in all of professional sports and multiple-time LatinoMVP winner (2021: NL & 2024: AL)—who made headlines by leaving the crosstown rival Yankees to don the orange and blue.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated group of individuals—from the team’s ownership to the coaching staff, to many full and part time staff who are not seen work tirelessly to ensure the Mets’ success both on the diamond and in the stands for the loyal paying fans who are what baseball is all about, the children in all of us.

Today while I was walking into the stadium and saw some of the Mets staff outside preparing and setting up all the security and details for over 40,000 fans that the Mets have been averaging this season, I felt that we, Latino Sports, should highlight and give some recognition to these employees behind the Mets organization.

The following pictures show the people who drive the Mets forward behind the scenes, showcasing their contributions and the integral roles they play.

